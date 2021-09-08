TFF Pharmaceuticals to Present at 23rd H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that President and CEO Glenn Mattes will present a corporate overview at 23rd H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference being held from September 13-15th, 2021.
Details on the presentation can be found below:
Presentation date: available on-demand starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on September 13, 2021
Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/4a77d813-2d0d-4ffe-9b6d-920b5962e6e5
About TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 58 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.
Company Contacts:
Glenn Mattes
President and CEO
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc
[email protected]
737-802-1973
Kirk Coleman
Chief Financial Officer
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
817-989-6358
Investor Relations Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Gwendolyn Schanker
LifeSci Communications
269-921-3607
[email protected]
Source: TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
