PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David A. Spector, and Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Daniel S. Perotti, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Investor Relations website at www.PennyMac-REIT.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for a limited time.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.

