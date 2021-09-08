Logo
Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Early Clinical Data for Repotrectinib in NTRK Fusion-Positive Advanced Solid Tumors Selected for Late-Breaker Plenary Presentation at 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. ( TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced a late-breaker abstract of early clinical data by physician assessment for repotrectinib in NTRK-positive TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated advanced solid tumor cohorts of TRIDENT-1 has been accepted for oral presentation in a plenary session at the Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) on Oct. 7-10.

In addition to the late-breaker abstract, two additional abstracts have been selected for presentation at the meeting:

  • Repotrectinib clinical data by physician assessment from the ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer TKI-pretreated cohorts (EXP-2, EXP-3 and EXP-4) of TRIDENT-1; and

  • TPX-0022 clinical data by physician assessment from the Phase 1 dose finding portion of SHIELD-1 in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET.

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of previously treated patients with ALK-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Turning Point’s next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans”, “will”, “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Turning Point Therapeutics’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Turning Point Therapeutics’ business in general, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Turning Point’s business and the other risks described in Turning Point Therapeutics’ filings with the SEC, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 9, 2021. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Turning Point Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact:
Scott Lipman
[email protected]
858-876-3985

