PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David A. Spector, and Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Daniel S. Perotti, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on PennyMac Financial Services’ Investor Relations website at www.IR.PennyMacFinancial.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for a limited time.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs approximately 7,300 people across the country. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $252 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the second largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of June 30, 2021, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $473 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top ten mortgage servicer in the nation.

Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at ir.pennymacfinancial.com.

