Procore Leads Eight Key Categories in G2 2021 Fall Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Procore+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that it has again received+top+honors+from+G2+users across several software categories, increasing its leadership status from the previous+G2+2021+Summer+Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006095/en/

G2_Press_Release_Fall_2021.jpg

97% of construction project management G2 users rated Procore platform 4 or 5 stars out of 5. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In the G2 2021 Fall Report, Procore maintained its leadership status across construction management, construction project management, bid management, construction ERP, construction drawing management, and construction accounting. In addition, Procore was named a leader in the punch list and jobsite management software categories.

"The authentic voice of the customer powers our reports at G2 - ranking B2B software founded on users’ experience in buying, implementing and using it," said Patrick Szakiel, Market Research Manager at G2. "Procore has been named a leader across multiple categories, based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website."

Procore achieved its rankings in the G2 Fall 2021 Report based on real users on G2. Inclusion in the report means a product must have received ten or more reviews in each category. Some of the top scores Procore received for construction project management include:

  • 97% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars
  • 92% are likely to recommend Procore
  • 93% believe Procore is going in the right direction
  • 89% rank the software as easy to use
  • 93% say they are satisfied with the quality of support

“I want to thank all our Procore users for providing feedback on our platform and services. Your feedback keeps making us better. Being recognized as a leader in eight categories in G2’s Fall Report is a testament to how Procore is helping solve real-world construction management challenges as we work to connect everyone in construction on a global platform,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO.

The Procore platform was purpose built for construction, with a deep understanding of the industry's unique challenges and the needs of construction professionals. The platform provides complete visibility into construction projects by centralizing every app, document, and project team member in Procore’s cloud-based platform. This reduces miscommunication by providing a single source of truth.

Find the overview of the G2 Fall 2021 findings in the summary+report.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada and around the globe. Learn more at %3Cb%3EProcore.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

PROCORE-IR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210908006095r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006095/en/

