Two Harbors Investment Corp. to Participate in the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Two+Harbors+Investment+Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that Bill Greenberg, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer, and Mary Riskey, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. The presentation, scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, will include a discussion of the company’s investment strategy and outlook.

The presentation will be webcast and made available on available on Two Harbors’ website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.twoharborsinvestment.com in the Investor Relations section under the Events and Presentations link. A replay of the event will be available for one year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 601 Carlson Parkway, Suite 1400, Minnetonka, MN, 55305, telephone 612-453-4100.

