LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Announces New Investor Relations Partnership with Alpha IR Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Announces New Investor Relations Partnership with Alpha IR Group

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company adds new strategic IR partner to complete rebranding, repositioning and support investors following the completion of its transformation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH), a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S., with a differentiating technology marketing platform, today announced a partnership with the Alpha IR Group (“Alpha IR”), to help the Company complete its business transformation and enhance its go-forward investor messaging and engagement strategy.

Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (“LiveToBeHappy”), commented, “We continue to make strong progress in advancing our transformational M&A strategy, which will reposition LiveToBeHappy as a vertically integrated, leading real estate company with a broader footprint, more diversified revenue stream, and a differentiating technology marketing platform. To complete our strategic messaging associated with these capital markets activities, and to provide a more holistic solution for our investor relations needs post close of these transactions, we have selected the Alpha IR Group to be our advisor moving forward. We are thrilled to be partnering with a strategic investor relations firm like Alpha IR as we look to sharpen our investment brand. We look forward to the expertise and guidance that the team will provide throughout the process and as we pivot to growth.”

Chris Hodges, CEO & Founder of Alpha IR Group, commented, “We are excited to be partnering with a dynamic company like LiveToBeHappy, with such strong growth potential. LiveToBeHappy has an experienced leadership team with deep real estate, technology knowledge and proven backgrounds driving transformational growth and platform integration. We are confident that Alpha IR’s strategic and targeted approach will be instrumental as LiveToBeHappy enhances their investor messaging and brand awareness to drive shareholder value in the future.”

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S., with a differentiating technology marketing platform. LiveToBeHappy, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, NC. Looking forward, LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has several pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

About Alpha IR Group
The Alpha IR Group is a holistic investor relations and transactions/crisis advisory firm that protects, enhances and builds the investment brands of America’s leading companies. Alpha IR brings significant Wall Street, financial, and large agency experience to its clients, while retaining a small company, holistic approach. With deep sector expertise and senior-driven programs, Alpha IR is the right choice to manage its clients’ reputations, credibility, and ultimately, their valuation. The firm has offices in Chicago, New York, and Boston and represents over $100 billion of equity value trading on today’s public exchanges. For more information, please visit: www.alpha-ir.com.

Investor Contacts:

Alpha IR Group
Lisa Fortuna or Sam Cohen
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyMjM0NiM0Mzk1MTYxIzIxODc0Mzc=
CAVU-Resources-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment