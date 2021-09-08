Logo
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer; Apostolos Zafolias, Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Allen, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Finance, are scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Investor Conference.

The presentation will be available for viewing on-demand for conference participants beginning at 7:00 am Eastern Time on Monday, September 13th. Registration and other information about the conference can be found at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference. The archived slides will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Genco’s website, https://www.gencoshipping.com.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, September 14th with institutional investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. As of September 8, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, 13 Ultramax and 13 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,568,000 dwt and an average age of 10.2 years.

CONTACT:
Apostolos Zafolias
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550

