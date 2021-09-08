AGNC Investment Corp. to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 14, 2021 at 9:45 am ET. The conference will be held virtually. The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the AGNC website in the Investor Relations section at https://ir.agnc.com. A replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the event.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

