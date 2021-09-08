SoCalGas Facilities Begin Switch to 100% Renewable Power Under Green Rate Program

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced it has begun purchasing renewable electricity under Southern California Edison's (SCE) Green Rate Program everywhere the gas utility is eligible for service by SCE. Including this new arrangement, SoCalGas estimates that it will purchase nearly 53.7 million kilowatt hours of power from renewable sources each year, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 38,000 metric tons annually, the equivalent of taking more than 8,000 gasoline-powered cars off the road each year.

This electricity is instrumental in powering a gas infrastructure that serves SoCalGas's 22 million customers today and can distribute cleaner fuels in the future. A total of 69 operating facilities, representing more than 80% of all electricity demand at these facilities, will now use renewable power from the electrical grid. This purchase places SoCalGas among the largest SCE renewable energy customers. SoCalGas has made plans to enroll its remaining eligible facilities and buildings in a similar renewable power program by the end of the year.

"Increasing our usage of 100% renewable grid power at our operating facilities is part of SoCalGas's goal to achieve net zero emissions in our operations and delivery of energy by 2045," said Jawaad Malik, SoCalGas vice president of strategy and sustainability. "A clean energy future will require the continued integration of the electric and gas grids to achieve the clean, reliable, and affordable power that California demands."

"Our Green Rate Program was designed for climate leader customers like SoCalGas, who want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with electricity use while contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment," said Mike Marelli, vice president of SCE's Business Customer Division. "Working together with SoCalGas in this leadership role will help contribute to a clean and affordable energy future for all."

"SoCalGas switching their eligible facilities to 100% renewable grid energy is a commendable action that will help reduce the state greenhouse gas emissions, and sets an example for companies across the nation who will play a vital role in meeting our ambitious climate goals," said Assemblymember Chris Holden, Chair of the Assembly Utilities and Energy Committee.

The purchase of 100% renewable electricity under SCE's Green Rate Program includes five Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) programs that SoCalGas subscribes to within the SCE territory.

As part of its climate commitment released in March 2021, SoCalGas announced a goal to achieve net zero energy for its newly constructed buildings and major renovations of buildings over 10,000 square feet by 2025 and 100% of its buildings by 2035.

In addition, SoCalGas is in the process of replacing 50% of its over-the-road fleet with electric, hybrid, renewable natural gas, and fuel electric vehicles by 2025. SoCalGas's goal is to replace 100% of its over-the-road fleet with zero emissions over-the-road fleet by 2035. In support of this goal, SoCalGas submitted Charge Ready Transport (CRT) applications with SCE to install electric vehicle charging infrastructures at its Energy Resource Center in Downey and its Compton and Pico Rivera facilities; combined these projects are estimated to net more than 100 new charging stations.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across24,000 square milesof Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas is committed to the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

