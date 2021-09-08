Logo
Sandvine's Momentum in Japan Underscores Importance of Application and Network Intelligence for Digital Service Success

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Combination of 5G, cloud, machine learning, and Internet of Things helps Japanese service providers pivot to 'digital lifestyle' services based on high-quality application experiences

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON., Sept. 8, 2021

WATERLOO, ON., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan's culture of innovation has for decades made it one of the most advanced and profitable telecom markets in the world. With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics completed, Japanese service providers are working to capitalize on the advances made for 5G, cloud and edge computing in order to boost best-in-class mobile services and applications. Excellent experiences are the focus in the shift toward digital life and remote work, with applications at the heart of social, streaming video, and smart 5G and cloud-driven services.

Sandvine_Logo.jpg

Sandvine's Application and Network Intelligence Portfolio helps Japanese service providers grow 5G & digital services

With more than a decade of success in Japan, Sandvine's Application and Network Intelligence Portfolio continues to help the country's top-four service providers ensure applications perform the way they should, while also protecting against fraud and security breaches. Use case implementations span analytics, network optimization, revenue generation, revenue assurance, and regulatory compliance, covering the following key solutions areas:

- Active Network Intelligence (ANI)
- 5G Solutions
- Core, Cloud and Edge
- Mobile Application and Network Intelligence
- Fixed networks for remote work, gaming and entertainment
- PacketLogic
- Revenue Generation

Lyn Cantor, CEO, Sandvine: "With emerging digital service models around eCommerce, finance, energy, smart manufacturing, and healthcare, there's billions-of-dollars in opportunities for Japanese service providers. We are excited to work with both current and prospective customers in order to improve applications quality of experience and the variety of smart services available to Japanese enterprises and consumers."

John Abraham, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason said: "Japan is unique in the telecom world, with high mobile penetration, mature digital offerings and a growing appetite for digital lifestyle services. Customers want innovative services and demand will grow exponentially with 5G use cases for enhanced mobile broadband, massive IoT, and augmented/virtual reality — all of which require steady vigilance to understand when and where speed, capacity and latency might become issues and to proactively act before they affect application Quality of Experience."

Understanding customer perceptions about the applications they value most will help Japanese service providers improve their networks and services, accelerate the growth of digital lifestyle service revenues, and prepare for expanding digital ecosystems in which they can offer an array of services, bundles, promotions, and payment options.

To learn more about Sandvine's Application and Network Intelligence Portfolio and the solutions that are helping Japanese service providers analyze, optimize, and monetize applications, schedule a demo and download our eBook "Active Network Intelligence Use Cases for Network Operators."

Resources:

Sandvine ActiveLogic
Sandvine's Active Network Intelligence Portal
Sandvine's 5G Portfolio
5G Service Intelligence Engine (NWDAF)
5G Service Intelligence Engine (NWDAF) Whitepaper
Cloud Ready Options
5G Service Innovation and Intelligence Whitepaper

ABOUT SANDVINE

Sandvine's cloud-based Application and Network Intelligence portfolio helps customers analyze, optimize, and monetize application experiences using contextual machine learning-based insights and real-time actions. Market-leading classification of more than 95% of traffic across mobile and fixed networks by user, application, device, and location significantly enhances interactions between users and applications. For more information about delivering superior quality of experience with uniquely rich, real-time data that can drive performance and revenues, visit http://www.sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine.

Media Contact:
Susana Schwartz
Sandvine
+1 816 680 1447
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF99778&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvines-momentum-in-japan-underscores-importance-of-application-and-network-intelligence-for-digital-service-success-301371697.html

SOURCE Sandvine

