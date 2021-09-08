Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Announces Unaudited Net Asset Value As Of August 31, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Announces Unaudited Net Asset Value As Of August 31, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2021

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: SMM) provided today a summary of unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced Net Asset Value (NAV) as of August 31, 2021.

Salient_Logo.jpg

On August 31, 2021, the Fund's total assets were $181.0 million and the NAV per share was $7.30. On August 31, 2021, the closing share price of the Fund was $5.57, which was trading at a 23.7% discount to the NAV.1 The Fund's NAV and market price total returns for the month of August were -2.0% and -1.6%, respectively, compared to -1.5% for the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI).2

The Fund's Top 10 holdings as of August 31, 2021 are shown below:3

No.

Symbol

Name

Country

Asset Type

% of Gross
Assets

1

-

EMG Utica | Offshore Co-Investment LP

United States

C-Corp

9.3%

2

WMB

The Williams Companies Inc.

United States

C-Corp

7.0%

3

MPLX

MPLX, L.P.

United States

MLP

5.7%

4

ET

Energy Transfer, L.P.

United States

MLP

5.6%

5

OKE

ONEOK Inc.

United States

C-Corp

5.2%

6

LNG

Cheniere Energy Inc.

United States

C-Corp

5.0%

7

PAGP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P.

United States

C-Corp

4.8%

8

ENB

Enbridge Inc.

Canada

C-Corp

4.8%

9

PPL CN

Pembina Pipeline Corp.

Canada

C-Corp

4.7%

10

TRP

TC Energy Corp.

Canada

C-Corp

4.1%






56.2%

For illustrative purposes only. Current and future holdings are subject to change and risk. Figures are based on the Fund's gross assets ex-cash. Source: Salient Capital Advisors, LLC, August 31, 2021.

The Fund's unaudited balance sheet as of August 31, 2021 is shown below:

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Balance Sheet

August 31, 2021

(Unaudited)



Assets

(in millions)

Investments

$179.9

Other Assets

0.4

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.7

Total Assets

$181.0



Liabilities


Line of Credit Payable

$50.3

Other Liabilities

1.3

Total Liabilities

$51.6

Net Assets

$129.4



The Fund had 17.7 million common shares outstanding as of August 31, 2021.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a Delaware statutory trust registered as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its common shareholders. The Fund seeks to achieve that objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of MLPs and midstream companies. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ significantly from the Fund's present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; the volume of sales and purchase of shares; the continuation of investment advisory, administration and other service arrangements; and other risks discussed in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Fund's investment objective will be attained.

About Salient
Salient Partners, L.P. ("Salient") is a real asset and alternative investment firm that offers a suite of strategies focused on energy and infrastructure, real estate and tactical alternative investments. Institutions and investment advisors turn to Salient to build smarter, more efficient portfolios. Strategies are offered in the form of open- and closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. Salient was founded in 2002 and has offices in Houston and San Francisco. Learn more about Salient at www.salientpartners.com.

1 Past performance is not indicative of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than the data shown. The data shown are unaudited. Returns do not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders may have to pay on Fund distributions or upon the sale of Fund shares.

2 Source: Salient Capital Advisors, LLC and Alerian, August 31, 2021. Past performance is not indicative of future results. No investment strategy can guarantee performance results. The index reflects the reinvestment of dividends and income and does not reflect deductions for fees, expenses or taxes. The index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment. "Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index" and "AMEI" are trademarks of Alerian and their use is granted under a license from Alerian.

3 Fund shares do not represent a deposit or obligation of, and are not guaranteed or endorsed by, any bank or other insured depository institution, and are not federally insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board or any other government agency. Data are based on total market value of Fund investments unless otherwise indicated. The data provided are for informational purposes only and are not intended for trading purposes.

favicon.png?sn=DA99586&sd=2021-09-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salient-midstream--mlp-fund-announces-unaudited-net-asset-value-as-of-august-31-2021-301371612.html

SOURCE Salient Partners, L.P.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA99586&Transmission_Id=202109081620PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA99586&DateId=20210908
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment