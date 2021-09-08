Logo
BeyondSpring to Participate in the Upcoming September Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (“BeyondSpring”) ( BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that management will present at and participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and R.W. Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference. Details for both conferences are below:

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date:Tuesday, September 14th 2021
Time:11:45am ET
Format:Fireside Chat

Management will also be available for 1x1 meetings on September 9th-15th, 2021. If you would like to request a meeting, please contact [email protected].

R.W. Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
Date:Wednesday, September 15th 2021
Time:4:55pm ET
Format:Presentation

Management will also be available for 1x1 meetings on September 14th-15th, 2021. If you would like to request a meeting, please contact [email protected].

About BeyondSpring
Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpring’s first-in-class lead asset plinabulin, is being developed as a “pipeline in a drug” in various cancer indications as direct anti-cancer agent and to prevent chemotherapy induced neutropenia (CIN). Plinabulin and G-CSF combination has filed for approval and has received Priority Review and breakthrough designation in the U.S. and China for the prevention of CIN with a PDUFA date of November 30, 2021 in the U.S. In DUBLIN-3 study, a global, randomized, active controlled Phase 3 study, plinabulin and docetaxel combination has met the primary endpoint of extending overall survival compared to docetaxel alone, in 2nd/3rd line NSCLC (EGFR wild type). Additionally, it is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology regimens that could boost the efficacy of PD-1 / PD-L1 antibodies in seven different cancers. In addition to plinabulin, BeyondSpring’s extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform.

Investor Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 617-430-7577
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Darren Opland, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 646-627-8387
[email protected]


