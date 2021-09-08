Logo
Kasim Reed hosts ceremony for UC Asset's restoration of Atlanta's oldest mansion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 8, 2021

ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset, an Atlanta based real estate investment firm, will host a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of the restoration process for the Rufus M. Rose house. The company acquired the property earlier this summer with plans to restore its historic legacy. The Rufus Rose House is one of the oldest buildings in metropolitan Atlanta, and currently the only standing Victorian mansion in the central district. Affectionately referred to as "The Rose on Peachtree", the property is a late Victorian Queen Anne style home built in 1901 and nestled in the heart of the city. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places (since 1977) and is designated as a Landmark Building Exterior (since 1989) by the City of Atlanta. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on the steps of the Rufus Rose House located at 537 Peachtree St, Atlanta, GA on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1PM.

"Our goal has always been to use real estate to positively engage and impact the Atlanta community," says Christal Jordan, Executive Director, UC Asset. "Acquiring the Rufus Rose House was a great beginning to our commitment to the city. We are beyond excited to have Atlanta leaders joining us that believe in the greatness of the city. David Mitchell, Executive Director for the Atlanta Preservation Center has been a great advocate and partner. 2021 Mayoral candidate Kasim Reed has a proven track record of pushing Atlanta forward and we are honored to have him join us for this occasion. Our longterm goal is for the Rufus House to become a symbol of hope and legacy for the city, celebrating its rich history while forging ahead to create a progressive new future."

UC Asset plans to fully refurbish and restore the Rose on Peachtree to preserve its historic legacy, and to work alongside city leaders and influencers to promote the diverse and socially inclusive future of Atlanta. "We look forward to working with the city of Atlanta, the Atlanta Preservation Center and other leaders to restore this property, while maintaining its origin and integrity - then ultimately making it a resource for the Atlanta community. We have partnered with a technology company and have some exciting news to share in the upcoming weeks about the future of the Rufus Rose House, " says Larry Wu, Founder, UC Asset.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Rufus Rose House is scheduled for Friday, September 10th at 1 PM EST.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with value-added strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:

Christal Jordan | Executive Director, UC Asset LP
[email protected] | 678-499-0297

favicon.png?sn=LN00230&sd=2021-09-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kasim-reed-hosts-ceremony-for-uc-assets-restoration-of-atlantas-oldest-mansion-301371874.html

SOURCE UC Asset LP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN00230&Transmission_Id=202109081715PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN00230&DateId=20210908
