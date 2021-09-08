US Stocks Close Lower Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35,031.07 on Wednesday with a loss of 68.93 points or -0.20%. The S&P 500 closed at 45,14.07 for a loss of 5.96 points or -0.13%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 15,286.64 for a loss of 87.69 points or -0.57%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 17.96 for a loss of 0.18 points or -0.99%.

Wednesday’s market movers

U.S. stocks have started out the week on a down trend. Cryptocurrencies have also been trending lower, somewhat surprisingly, particularly after El Salvador began accepting bitcoin as legal tender.

Last week, investors saw the jobs report come in below a very high expectation. Non-farm payrolls increased by 235,000 in August, below the forecast of 750,000. However, the unemployment rate did fall to 5.2% from 5.4%. Nonetheless, speculators have started out the week a bit skeptical on the economy and “transitory” inflation. Several Wall Street banks have also released lower U.S. growth targets.

On Wednesday, sectors leading losses included the Global X Cannabis ETF ( POTX, Financial), the Global X Social Media ETF ( SOCL, Financial), the KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Fund ( KARS, Financial), and the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF ( BLOK, Financial). Sector funds leading gains for the day included the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLU, Financial) with a gain of 1.79%, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLP, Financial) with a gain of 0.86%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLRE, Financial) with a gain of 0.60%.

In other news:

August total vehicle sales decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 13.06 million from 14.8 million.

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index decreased by 1.9% following a decrease of 2.4%. The MBA’s average 30-year mortgage rate was unchanged at 3.03%.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed job openings of 10.934 million for July, up from 10.185 million.

The Treasury held auctions for 119-day bills at a rate of 0.045% and 10-year notes at a rate of 1.338%.

The Federal Reserve released its Beige Book report showing concerns over slowing economic growth and the delta variant’s affects.

Consumer credit outstanding increased by $17 billion in July following an increase of $37.86 billion.

Across the board:

GameStop ( GME , Financial) was down 0.10% with its earnings release. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion. Revenue increased 25.3% year over year and beat revenue estimates by $60 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings loss of 85 cents per share missed estimates by 19 cents and non-GAAP earnings loss of 76 cents missed by 9 cents.

Financial) was down 0.10% with its earnings release. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion. Revenue increased 25.3% year over year and beat revenue estimates by $60 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings loss of 85 cents per share missed estimates by 19 cents and non-GAAP earnings loss of 76 cents missed by 9 cents. Coinbase ( COIN , Financial) was down 3.23% after the company received a Wells Notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a lending product it has marketed and planned to release later this year.

Financial) was down 3.23% after the company received a Wells Notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a lending product it has marketed and planned to release later this year. Kadmon Holdings ( KDMN , Financial) climbed 71.13%.

Financial) climbed 71.13%. Perrigo Company ( PRGO , Financial) rose 8.99%.

Financial) rose 8.99%. Kraft Heinz ( KHC , Financial) was up 3.93%.

Financial) was up 3.93%. NetEase ( NTES , Financial) fell 5.17%.

Financial) fell 5.17%. Western Digital ( WDC , Financial) declined 3.84%.

Financial) declined 3.84%. The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.336%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,249.73 for a loss of 25.88 points or -1.14%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,344.46 for a loss of 11.91 points or -0.88%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,269.37 for a loss of 172.40 points or -1.12%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,011.55 for a loss of 92.88 points or -0.84%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,718.56 for a loss of 9.61 points or -0.35%; the S&P 100 at 2,077.74 for a loss of 3.90 points or -0.19%; the Nasdaq 100 at 15,620.85 for a loss of 54.92 points or -0.35%; the Russell 3000 at 2,675.98 for a loss of 6.76 points or -0.25%; the Russell 1000 at 2,532.20 for a loss of 4.86 points or -0.19%; the Wilshire 5000 at 46,908.04 for a loss of 109.32 points or -0.23%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 841.81 for a gain of 1.22 points or 0.15%.