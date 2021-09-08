Logo
PPG Appoints Meri Vainikka as Vice President, Architectural Coatings, EMEA, North and East

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 08, 2021
PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced the appointment of Meri Vainikka as vice president, architectural coatings (AC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), north and east, effective immediately. She will report to Tim Knavish, PPG executive vice president.

PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced the appointment of Meri Vainikka as vice president, architectural coatings (AC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), north and east, effective immediately. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this key leadership role, Vainikka will have full accountability for the AC EMEA north and east region, which includes the Tikkurila legacy business. She will work closely with the Tikkurila integration team to ensure an ongoing, effective transition over the coming months.

Vainikka joined Tikkurila in January 2017 as director, marketing communications. She was appointed senior vice president, offering in May 2017. In this role, she led strategic marketing, product management, and research and development (R&D) for the business.

Prior to joining Tikkurila, Vainikka had more than 15 years of increasing strategic and operational responsibility, leading business development, marketing, R&D and product portfolios in both B2C and B2B business environments, with strong global and domestic brands, including Hartwall, L’Oréal, Mars and MasterFoods.

Vainikka earned a Master of Science degree in Economics from the Helsinki School of Economics and Business Administration. In addition, Vainikka had MBA (Masters of Business Administration) studies at the University of South Carolina.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006096/en/

