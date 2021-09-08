Logo
Camping World to Host Investor Conference on September 14

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”), America’s Recreation Dealer, will host its annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

As part of the Investor Conference, Marcus Lemonis, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will host a fireside chat and Q &A session from 5:00pm – 6:30pm MT.

The purpose of the fireside chat is to update and discuss the Company’s retail offerings, strategic goals and business initiatives with investors, advisors and analysts and offer a preview of the Electric World product offering.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials, if any, will be available at the start of the fireside chat and Q&A session in the Investor+Relations section of the Company’s website.

Guests can also view the livestream and presentation materials, if any, at https%3A%2F%2Fgo.campingworld.com%2Finvestor-day%2F.

A replay of the event will be accessible on the Company’s website after the conclusion of the live discussion and will be available for 45 days following the event.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 185 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210908006150r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006150/en/

