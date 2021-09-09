Cushman & Wakefield Japan Offers 3D Virtual Property Tours

TOKYO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cushman & Wakefield Japan has introduced Matterport’s 3D virtualization tool to provide first-class property assessment and enhanced property marketing services. The use of this virtualization tool transpired from a global agreement that Cushman & Wakefield signed with Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) last year, which enabled the company to offer clients a turnkey solution to scan commercial properties in 3D across its footprint.



Matterport’s AI driven visualization technology scans an existing space and reproduces it in digital form. This “digital twin” is a versatile asset within the commercial real estate industry, including in providing virtual tours of properties with detailed floor plans and a “dollhouse view”, which provides prospective buyers and tenants with a dimensionally accurate and immersive view into a space. According to Matterport, 3D virtual tours increase audience engagement by over 300% in comparison to 2D imagery. The technology helps in making better informed decisions by providing a multi-dimensional view of the venue, enabling more effective property inspection and marketing of assets.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Leasing Management Services in Japan is offering the Matterport 3D virtual experience across all its retained properties. Using Matterport, the Project Management team is also now able to help clients monitor the progress of their projects and access the digital twin online from anywhere, and at any time regardless of property or audience location. Matterport is a true virtual solution and enables Cushman & Wakefield to provide property inspections that keep clients and professionals safe during this unprecedented pandemic, eliminating the need to be present in the space physically. Because of this, Cushman & Wakefield is also able to deliver additional benefits to clients such as reduced travel and fewer visits to a property, producing overall time and cost savings which will remain relevant beyond the pandemic.

Howard Xiao, Japan Country Manager at Matterport, commented: “Japan’s commercial real estate sector is one of the most competitive, so firms must constantly differentiate to win clients. Matterport's technology enables agents to achieve an edge through authentic, immersive and navigable 3D experiences. By leveraging Matterport's powerful technology and insights, Cushman & Wakefield is positioning itself at the forefront of the sector's ongoing transformation, which harnesses technology to drive deeper engagement, analysis and understanding of listings. Increasingly, clients are turning to Matterport to capture their real estate portfolios due to the significant add-on benefits realized. We are delighted to be selected by Cushman & Wakefield Japan for all of their Leasing Management mandates.”

Keiji Kato, Senior Director, Head of Leasing Advisory Group, Japan, Cushman & Wakefield, said, “We were first acquainted with the Matterport platform when we were exploring the best way of introducing properties for rent during the pandemic. Matterport allows us to conduct high quality virtual tours for our clients with its ability to produce a highly photorealistic digital replica of the actual physical space. We have now introduced this service across all the properties that we lease and manage and it has proven to be very effective in differentiating us from our competition. We believe that virtual tours will remain necessary even after the pandemic, and we will continue to use this platform as one of our key property marketing tools.”

Cushman & Wakefield continues to identify and collaborate with strategic partners to deliver innovative tools that generate deep insights and create value for our clients and has strategic partnerships across its global platform with a variety of innovative property technology organizations.

Showcase of a 3D real estate introduction realized by Cushman & Wakefield in Japan: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6757cfd7-be49-4e4c-8f39-070720cffe3a

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Matterport



Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make spaces more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse our gallery of digital twins .

