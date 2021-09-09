J Arnold Wealth Management Co Buys Boeing Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

New Purchases: KWEB, ARKF, BRK.B, MSFT, NVDA, SILJ, SPMD, HACK, IBB, MJ, SMH, XBI, ARKK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Boeing Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, AT&T Inc, MAG Silver Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J Arnold Wealth Management Co. As of 2021Q2, J Arnold Wealth Management Co owns 102 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR) - 1,026,461 shares, 19.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,966 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,553 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87% FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY) - 230,620 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYC) - 227,456 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39%

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $300.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in Boeing Co by 150.77%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $211.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 856.72%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1005.26%. The purchase prices were between $77.43 and $81.93, with an estimated average price of $79.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $109.97 and $125.18, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $114.97 and $130.77, with an estimated average price of $122.66. The stock is now traded at around $132.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $65.06.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in MAG Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $15.01 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $19.7.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in VanEck Agribusiness ETF. The sale prices were between $87.71 and $94.8, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.57%. The sale prices were between $57.76 and $61.62, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $64.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.32%. J Arnold Wealth Management Co still held 3,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co reduced to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 97.06%. The sale prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.63%. J Arnold Wealth Management Co still held 4,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co reduced to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 64.25%. The sale prices were between $27.22 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. J Arnold Wealth Management Co still held 2,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co reduced to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 73.33%. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. J Arnold Wealth Management Co still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co reduced to a holding in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 56.38%. The sale prices were between $56.5 and $60.46, with an estimated average price of $58.52. The stock is now traded at around $57.824300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. J Arnold Wealth Management Co still held 650 shares as of 2021-06-30.