J Arnold Wealth Management Co Buys Boeing Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

J Arnold Wealth Management Co Buys Boeing Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company J Arnold Wealth Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, AT&T Inc, MAG Silver Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J Arnold Wealth Management Co. As of 2021Q2, J Arnold Wealth Management Co owns 102 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of J Arnold Wealth Management Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j+arnold+wealth+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of J Arnold Wealth Management Co
  1. FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR) - 1,026,461 shares, 19.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,966 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,553 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
  4. FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY) - 230,620 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
  5. FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYC) - 227,456 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39%
New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $300.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in Boeing Co by 150.77%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $211.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 856.72%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1005.26%. The purchase prices were between $77.43 and $81.93, with an estimated average price of $79.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $109.97 and $125.18, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $114.97 and $130.77, with an estimated average price of $122.66. The stock is now traded at around $132.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $65.06.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: MAG Silver Corp (MAG)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in MAG Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $15.01 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $19.7.

Sold Out: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68.

Sold Out: VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in VanEck Agribusiness ETF. The sale prices were between $87.71 and $94.8, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.57%. The sale prices were between $57.76 and $61.62, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $64.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.32%. J Arnold Wealth Management Co still held 3,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co reduced to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 97.06%. The sale prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.63%. J Arnold Wealth Management Co still held 4,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co reduced to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 64.25%. The sale prices were between $27.22 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. J Arnold Wealth Management Co still held 2,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co reduced to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 73.33%. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. J Arnold Wealth Management Co still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co reduced to a holding in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 56.38%. The sale prices were between $56.5 and $60.46, with an estimated average price of $58.52. The stock is now traded at around $57.824300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. J Arnold Wealth Management Co still held 650 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of J Arnold Wealth Management Co. Also check out:

1. J Arnold Wealth Management Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. J Arnold Wealth Management Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. J Arnold Wealth Management Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that J Arnold Wealth Management Co keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider