With ACI Worldwide, MDT Innovations Modernizes and Simplifies Digital Payments for Fave

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

With ACI Worldwide, MDT Innovations Modernizes and Simplifies Digital Payments for Fave

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

ACI+Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time+payments+and+digital+payment+software+solutions, today announced that MDT+Innovations+Sdn+Bhd (MDTi) has strengthened its payments capabilities with ACI Enterprise Payments Platform. Fave, Southeast Asia's smart payments app, is the first customer to go live with the new solution, rolling out FavePay DuitNow QR at 20,000 restaurants and retailers throughout Malaysia.

With ACI+Enterprise+Payments+Platform, MDTi has modernized its payments technology and offers customers new ways to leverage eWallet payments via real-time payment rails, delivering the benefits of instant payments as real-time adoption accelerates globally. ACI simplifies payments and provides flexibility by facilitating cost-effective connections to banks, real-time payment schemes and alternative payment methods.

Fave Asia Technologies Sdn. Bhd (Fave), which became the first non-bank merchant acquirer to offer the DuitNow QR code to merchants through a strategic partnership with Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet), uses the solution to empower restaurants and retailers to accept cross-channel payments and improve reconciliation and real-time payment verification with the FaveBiz platform. The recently launched FavePay DuitNow QR enables merchants to accept payments from 32 banks and eWallets that are part of the DuitNow ecosystem.

“Fave is primed for rapid growth across the ASEAN region, and achieving our goals requires payments technology that is scalable and can be modified as our needs evolve,” said Joel Neoh, CEO Fave. “We turned to MDT Innovations — and its partner ACI Worldwide — knowing that we would benefit from globally proven solutions that simplify our payment systems today but also modernize for the future growth of our platform.”

Fave has enabled 6 million customers to save more than USD $400 million through 40,000 merchants across Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. With the launch of FavePay Later, offering interest-free flexible payments on the Fave app, Fave is redefining how the new generation of consumers get and use credit.

“ACI’s network of connections with national payment switches across Southeast Asia, its close cooperation with the region’s leading banks and its global footprint make it the ideal payments technology partner to fuel our growth,” said Liew Choon Lian, Group CEO, MDTi. “In a region where cross-border trade is central to eCommerce, and where real-time payments are rapidly becoming the norm, growing a robust regional payments ecosystem will be critical to the success of SMEs. ACI gives us the scalability we need to be at the core of that ecosystem, playing a crucial role in our expansion strategy as well as supporting key partners such as Fave.”

“Fave is well-positioned to evolve with the payment needs of consumers across the region, supported by MDT Innovations,” said Leslie Choo, managing director – Asia, ACI Worldwide. “Our enterprise payments technology, utilized by many of the world’s most innovative financial institutions and intermediaries, sets up MDTi for further success in Southeast Asia, especially as eWallet adoption rapidly increases and cross-border real-time payments become a reality.”

About ACI Worldwide

ACI+Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time+payment+solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital+payments, enable omni-commerce+payments, present and process bill+payments, and manage fraud+and+risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

About Fave

Fave is one of Southeast Asia's leading fintech platform; providing a smart payment app for the smart generation of consumers to pay & save. Fave also empowers offline businesses to grow and digitally connect with their customers in a whole new way. Fave is on a mission to maximise joy & value in every shopping experience and accelerate the offline world’s transition to the digital economy.

Fave currently operates in 35 cities across Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. Fave will be launching in India in 2021.

For more information, please visit myfave.com.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021
ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210908005762r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005762/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment