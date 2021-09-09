Logo
Certara Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock by Certara and certain existing stockholders (“the selling stockholders”) at a price to the public of $31.00 per share. Certara is offering 4.5 million shares of its common stock and certain selling stockholders are offering 15.5 million shares of common stock. Additionally, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional shares of common stock. The gross proceeds to Certara from the offering will be approximately $139.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses. Certara intends to use the net proceeds from shares it is selling in the offering for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions. Certara will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on or about September 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities, who are acting as lead joint book-running managers, and William Blair, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Capital One Securities, who are acting as joint book-running managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at [email protected]; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 29255 or by email at [email protected]

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
[email protected]

Media Contacts:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
[email protected]

Ariane Lovell
Finn Partners
[email protected]


