Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment

Rob van Maanen MD, MBA, FFPM, becomes Chief Medical Officer, member of the Executive Committee



PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, today announces the appointment of Rob van Maanen MD MBA as Chief Medical Officer, member of the Executive Committee.

Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Rob van Maanen to Biophytis. Rob brings with him extensive experience in drug development from both global pharma and biotech companies. He joins us at an important time for the Company after we recently announced encouraging results of Sarconeos (BIO101) in the COVID-19 and sarcopenia studies. Rob replaces Pr Jean Mariani who has held the CMO's responsibilities in the past 2 months transition period. I would like to thank Jean for taking on the role in the interim for us.”

Rob van Maanen is an MD graduate from the University of Utrecht (NL), holds an MBA from University of Amsterdam (NL), as well as medical licences in the UK and the Netherlands. He is an expert in global drug development, medical affairs, and pharmacovigilance with more than 20 years of experience in both large pharmaceutical companies and small biotechs. With large pharma companies, his past roles include Senior Medical Director with Astellas, but also numerous clinical management and pharmacovigilance positions for Roche, Novartis, Eisai and Organon, where he has led multiple studies through both FDA and EMA requirements. With the Biotech sector, just before joining Biophytis, Rob was holding the CMO position for Khondrion, a dutch clinical-stage company discovering and developing therapies targeting orphan inherited mitochondrial diseases.

Rob van Maanen, CMO of Biophytis, said: "I'm very excited to be joining Biophytis at a crucial time where the Company is making strong progress in its clinical programs, and with its leading product Sarconeos (BIO101) potentially reaching the market in a short time frame. I look forward to working on Biophytis' next strategic milestones."

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, in development for the treatment of sarcopenia in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It is also being studied, in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS – ISIN: US09076G1040). For more information visit www.biophytis.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the "Risk and uncertainties the Company is to face" section from the Company's 2020 Annual Report available on BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and as exposed in the "Risk Factors" section of form 20-F as well as other forms filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

