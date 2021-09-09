Logo
ironSource Launches Aura on Samsung Devices in Italy

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

ironSource (

NYSE:IS, Financial), a leading business platform for the App Economy, announced today the integration of its solution suite for telecom operators and OEMs, Aura, on Samsung’s devices in Italy. This exclusive partnership follows existing collaborations with Samsung in Germany, Russia, India, South East Asia, and other countries, as well as partnerships with major European carriers. Aura empowers clients, like Samsung, to offer a rich and optimized device experience for their customers. During the initial setup of the device, smart and relevant content, app and service recommendations are delivered through various touchpoints, to deliver more value to the user, ultimately increasing customer satisfaction and reducing churn.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005389/en/

Samsung_Italy_-_ironSource_Aura_image_%281%29.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Our customers are of course our number one priority, so a solution suite like ironSource Aura which upgrades and customizes the device experience, is an important addition to the user interface,” explains Antonio Bosio, Head of Product & Solutions, Samsung Italy. “Aura enables us to offer more value to our customers by offering a highly relevant device experience, and one that is optimized for engagement.”

When setting up a device for the first time, users are typically very focused on downloading apps - both those they’ll be using over the short and the long term. During this onboarding process, Aura’s AI and machine learning capabilities provide a dynamic setup experience with smart app recommendations, right at the moment when users are highly engaged in customizing their new device. This enables Samsung Italy users to easily and conveniently set up their devices with the apps that they want and need, while empowering Samsung Italy to keep delivering relevant and valuable content and services that drive user engagement, increase satisfaction, and build long-lasting relationships with users. Additionally, the app recommendation touchpoints create a unique on-device distribution channel for developers to promote their apps as a native part of the device experience.

“It’s our privilege to work with Samsung Italy, in addition to the many other geographies where we are partnering with this OEM powerhouse,” said Arnon Harish, president and cofounder of ironSource. “We’re delighted to bring our knowledge on the effective distribution of apps to OEMs and telecom operators to help them deliver a unique and differentiated user experience that enhances customer loyalty and unlocks incremental revenue.”

ironSource Aura is used by some of the world’s leading telecom operators and OEMs, including Hutchison, WindTre, Orange, and Vodafone, with approximately 180 million active monthly users as of December 2020.

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource’s platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while we enable their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210909005389r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005389/en/

