MPC Energy Solutions enters the Dominican Republic and expands renewables pipeline

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM and OSLO, Norway, Sept. 9, 2021

AMSTERDAM and OSLO, Norway, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPC Energy Solutions (MPCES) has entered the Dominican Republic through a joint development agreement with Soventix Caribbean, a leading regional developer. MPCES holds 51% in this partnership that seeks to develop and construct a solar park with a capacity of 50-100 MW by the end of 2022. Soventix Caribbean will be responsible for the local development activities and the parties will jointly seek to commercialize the energy and carbon credits.

Juan Esteban Hernández, Head of Project Development LATAM at MPC Energy Solutions, said: "We are really excited to enter the Dominican Republic, as the country is poised for an energy transformation to become a leading renewable energy market in the region and has a long tradition of Independent Power Producers (IPPs). The Dominican government is continuously pushing to increase competitiveness and strengthen local energy generation through renewable sources, and we are delighted to partner with Soventix Caribbean, with a strong position regionally and tremendous experience in developing and building solar PV projects in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean region."

Martin Vogt, CEO at MPC Energy Solutions, said: "This is another important step in terms of executing on our attractive project pipeline. We are in the process of building up an operational portfolio as a leading independent power producer (IPP) with a highly diversified portfolio and attractive rates of return."

The Dominican Republic is the largest existing renewables independent power producer market in the Caribbean, with about 650 MW of installed wind and solar power capacity. The Dominican government intends to generate 25% of its energy from renewable sources by 2025 and plans to be CO2 neutral by 2050. To achieve these goals, the Dominican government has made the development of renewable energy projects a priority. Diversifying the country's energy matrix and reducing reliance on fossil fuels will be important steps for the Dominican Republic's future.

Alfonso Rodriguez, CEO and Partner at Soventix Caribbean, said:"We are delighted to partner with the professional team of MPC Energy Solutions for this important project. On our way to becoming one of the leading project developers for solar plants in the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic has always been a focus region for us. We share MPCES's vision of a region that is sustainable and where the natural environment is preserved for future generations alongside a thriving economy and society. We are certain that our daily work brings us closer to this goal, and this partnership with MPC Energy Solutions strongly supports it."

About MPC Energy Solutions

MPC Energy Solutions is a global provider of sustainable energy and primarily focuses on low-carbon energy infrastructure, including solar and wind assets, and other hybrid and energy efficiency solutions. The Company participates in the full project lifecycle of renewable solutions, from early-stage development through construction and operation. More details at www.mpc-energysolutions.com

Media contacts

MPC Energy Solutions N.V.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Email: [email protected]

Norway
Jo Christian Lund-Steigedal
Corporate Communications AS
Phone: +47 415 08733
Email: [email protected]

Americas
Perry Goldman
Montieth & Company
Phone: +1 (646) 8643568
Email: [email protected]

United Kingdom
Charles Font
Montieth & Company
Phone: +44 020 38575478
Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mpc-energy-solutions-n-v-/r/mpc-energy-solutions-enters-the-dominican-republic-and-expands-renewables-pipeline,c3412282

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20542/3412282/888cfe493db3e69b.pdf

2021 09 09 MPCES enters the Dominican Republic Press Release

favicon.png?sn=IO00801&sd=2021-09-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mpc-energy-solutions-enters-the-dominican-republic-and-expands-renewables-pipeline-301372153.html

SOURCE MPC Energy Solutions N.V.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO00801&Transmission_Id=202109090339PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO00801&DateId=20210909
