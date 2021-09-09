Commerce Resources Corp. Achieves 98% NdPr Recoveries into Solution from Sulphation Crack of its High-Grade Concentrates

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. ( TSXV:CCE, Financial)(FSE:D7H0)( OTCQX:CMRZF, Financial) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its metallurgical program to produce samples of mixed rare earth carbonate ("REC") concentrate to satisfy several requests by global processors. As part of this program, continued bench-scale flowsheet development, ahead of scale-up and bulk processing, has resulted in the highest rare earth element ("REE") recoveries to date into the combined high-grade monazite mineral concentrate1 as well as into the subsequent sulphation crack water-leach liquor phase (i.e., the pregnant leach solution or "PLS"). Highlights include:

Monazite mineral concentrate 1 grade ofapproximately 40% rare earth oxide ("REO") at 82% recovery and 3.2% mass pull (recovery and mass pull with reference to unprocessed whole rock).

(recovery and mass pull with reference to unprocessed whole rock). Recoveries of 98% Nd, 98% Pr, 95% Tb, and 90% Dy into the PLS (with reference to the mineral concentrate 1 ).

(with reference to the mineral concentrate ). Combined overall NdPr recovery of approximately 78% into the PLS (with reference to unprocessed whole rock).

The flowsheet for the Ashram REE/ Fluorspar Deposit, developed by Hazen Research, uses conventional unit processes to produce a high-grade rare earth mineral (monazite) concentrate1 that is comparable to active global hard-rock REE producers. Specifically, the Ashram flowsheet utilizes a flotation - HCl leach - magnetic separation process approach to achieve high-grade (>40% REO) monazite concentrates1 at high recovery comparable to active global producers.

In the current work, flotation concentrate produced from the 2015 pilot plant operation was used as feed to the subsequent HCl leach and magnetic separation stages, which were completed at bench scale and resulted in monazite concentrate1 grades of approximately 40% REO at 82% overall recovery. The monazite concentrate1 was then mixed (in ~50 g batches) with concentrated sulphuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ) and heated to ~220°C in a stirred pot over a ~3-hour period to convert the contained REEs into soluble rare earth sulphates (i.e., the ‘sulphation crack'), which were then dissolved in a water leach to bring the REEs into solution (i.e., the ‘PLS'). The recent test work resulted in the highest recoveries of REEs achieved to date in the sulphuric acid - water leach stage, at 98% for NdPr, as well as the highest overall recoveries achieved to date from unprocessed rock into the PLS, at approximately 78% NdPr.

All major hard rock REE mines globally produce mineral concentrates of at least 35-40% REO, which are then placed into solution and processed downstream into marketable products. Such high grades of mineral concentrate considerably reduce the downstream processing cost and risk through lower reagent use, fewer deleterious elements entering solution, and a smaller hydromet plant requirement by comparison. With respect to the Ashram Deposit, test work has now demonstrated that >80% of the REEs in the unprocessed deposit material can be effectively concentrated (i.e., recovered) into just 3-4% of the original mass, resulting in a significant upgrade factor of over 21 times the original head grade. In addition, the recent work has now demonstrated that 98% of the NdPr contained in this concentrate can be put into solution for downstream recovery. These results are also a strong improvement on the 90-95% REE recoveries into solution achieved in prior test programs.

Company President, Chris Grove comments, "The ongoing work on the Ashram flowsheet has demonstrated that very high-grade monazite concentrates1 at high recoveries have been produced, and there is still room for improvement. Moreover, the prior bench-scale work has demonstrated that producing high-grade monazite concentrates1 at high REE recoveries is repeatable, and now, the current test program has demonstrated that high REE recoveries into solution at the sulphuric acid water-leach stage, are also repeatable. Our metallurgical results to date continue to solidify our belief in Ashram as a potential low-cost leader for mixed REC / NdPr supply to the global market."

In the next steps of the process flowsheet the leach liquor produced from the sulphuric acid water-leach stage will be treated by solvent extraction ("SX") to reject thorium followed by SX to purify and concentrate the REEs. A mixed REC, high in NdPr, will then be precipitated from the SX strip liquor. This test work is currently being completed on the bench scale and in parallel to the scale-up of the sulphuric acid pot digestion stage from 50 g batches to 2.5 kg batches. The test work will continue to scale up until approximately 2.5 kg of on-spec mixed REC is produced.

Concentrate refers to the recovered REE minerals into the magnetic fraction of the magnetic separation stage (~70% of the overall REEs) as well as the REEs that have been precipitated and recovered from the HCl leach liquor fraction (~12% of the overall REEs). Collectively, the combined concentrate accounts for >80% overall REE recovery through this stage, which is then fed together into the sulphation crack stage.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.commerceresources.com or email [email protected].

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP.

" Chris Grove "

Chris Grove

President and Director

Tel: 604.484.2700

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.commerceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the progress of the Company's metallurgical program and any future methods employed therein, the Company's ability to reduce downstream processing costs and risk, the Company's ability to repeat and produce high-grade monazite concentrates, the Company's ability to become one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally as well as its potential ability to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that the methods proposed do not work as well as expected, the leach residue may not be usable, that the Company may experience difficulties producing concentrate or achieving an upgrade to the concentrate; changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of the work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; that testing of the Company's process may not prove successful and even if tests are successful, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and despite the current expected viability of the project, conditions changing such that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits to build and operate the envisaged mine can be obtained. The novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, also poses new risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Commerce Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663235/Commerce-Resources-Corp-Achieves-98-NdPr-Recoveries-into-Solution-from-Sulphation-Crack-of-its-High-Grade-Concentrates



