Berkeley Lights Announces Appointment of Dr. Siddhartha Kadia to the Board of Directors

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. ( BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced that Siddhartha Kadia, Ph.D. joined the Berkeley Lights Board of Directors as an independent director, effective September 7, 2021.



“I am excited to join the Berkeley Lights Board of Directors," said Dr. Kadia. "I am passionate about technologies that can transform the life science industry and the Berkeley Lights platform is incredibly powerful, with value across a wide range of applications and markets. I look forward to helping the company deliver on its long-term strategies.”

"Siddhartha brings to Berkeley Lights extensive global leadership experience, both as a CEO and as a public company director, and I am very pleased to welcome him to our Board,” said Eric Hobbs, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Berkeley Lights. “Siddhartha will be a tremendous complement to the Board as it helps guide our transformation of the biology market, while delivering value to our shareholders.”

About Siddhartha Kadia

Dr. Kadia was president and CEO of EAG Laboratories, a global scientific services company providing analytical testing and consulting solutions, which was acquired by Eurofins Scientific in December 2017. He continued to serve as the CEO of EAG laboratories until December 2018. Prior to EAG Laboratories, Dr. Kadia served in several senior roles including the president of Life Sciences Division at Life Technologies Corporation at the time of its acquisition by ThermoFisher Scientific in February 2014. Prior to Life Technologies, Dr. Kadia was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company in the healthcare practice, assisting global medical device companies, and major healthcare providers.

Dr. Kadia earned a B.E. in electronics and telecommunications from Gujarat University in India, an M.S. in biomedical engineering from Rutgers University, and a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University. He is currently a board member of ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ), Applied Technical Services (ATS), BioSkryb Genomics, Isoplexis Corporation and NuVasive (NSDQ:NUVA). Dr. Kadia’s experience also includes prior public company board service as a director of Volcano Corporation, Newport Corporation, and Horizon Discovery Group plc.(LSE: HZD). In addition to corporate boards, Dr. Kadia serves on the advisory boards of various academic institutions, including Scripps Research Institute.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect™ chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Forward Looking Statement

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Berkeley Lights or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Berkeley Lights undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Berkeley Lights platform and the company’s execution on its growth strategy and expansion into additional markets, see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Berkeley Lights Platform and the Berkeley Lights’ Beacon® and Lightning™ systems and Culture Station™ instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

