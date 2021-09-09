Logo
LL Flooring Expands Retail Footprint to More Than 420 Stores, Including Three New Showroom-Only Locations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

LL+Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators, (

NYSE:LL, Financial), one of the nation’s largest specialty retailers of high-quality, hard-surface flooring that is dedicated to providing the best customer experience from inspiration to installation, announced the recent opening of six new stores, bringing its total store count to 422. Three of the new stores are new showroom-only concepts.

LL Flooring offers more than 500 varieties of floors in the latest styles including water-resistant vinyl, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork, all available to view in-store and online at LLFlooring.com. The Company is dedicated to guiding customers throughout their entire flooring journey, from that first spark of inspiration to installing the floor correctly, with knowledgeable flooring experts to answer any questions.

“We are committed to offering our customers a convenient, high-touch guided shopping experience and we are pleased to continue to expand our store footprint by serving six great new communities,” said Charles Tyson, President and CEO of LL Flooring. “The new showroom-only stores are located in convenient retail centers and feature a team of design experts who deliver high-touch service as well as an inspiring presentation of our wide selection of quality floors. All of our new stores are staffed by knowledgeable, design-focused flooring professionals who can help homeowners and pros alike find the perfect floor for their space.”

All of the new LL Flooring stores feature Design Centers, which leverage video capability so store associates can collaborate with customers and pros using the Picture+It floor visualizer tool to help find the best floor for any vision or project and visualize how it will look in their space.

In addition to supporting the pro and the DIYer, LL Flooring’s team of experts are ready to take care of customers who want a full-service solution by arranging for professional installation by independent contractors. Installation services include a comprehensive assessment and measurement for customers and full installation with LL’s molding and matching stair treads.

For the showroom-only locations, once customers or pros decide on a floor choice, LL Flooring facilitates delivery through direct ship or smart-rate solutions, or by providing the option to pick up flooring at nearby retail locations. In addition, pros can easily access job-lot quantities of flooring plus all the molding, tools and accessories across LL Flooring’s wide network of 420-plus retail locations.

The new stores are located at:

  • 2613 Gulf to Bay Boulevard, Clearwater, Florida (showroom-only)
  • 800 Providence Highway, Dedham, Massachusetts (showroom-only)
  • 40 Cumberland Avenue, North Attleboro, Massachusetts
  • 2613 Market Street Northeast, Christiansburg, Virginia
  • 8366 Westheimer Road, Suite F, Houston, Texas (showroom-only)
  • 1245 Vann Drive, Jackson, Tennessee – opening September 15, 2021

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of the country’s leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with more than 420 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes water-resistant vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. LL Flooring stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

Learn More about LL Flooring

