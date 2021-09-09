Logo
International Structural Engineering Firm Fast + Epp Installs View Smart Windows at New Mass-Timber Designed Headquarters in Vancouver

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. ( VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced its Smart Windows have been installed at the new corporate headquarters for Fast + Epp, a world leader in mass-timber structural engineering and design.

Fast + Epp built their new headquarters with sustainability and employee health and wellness in mind. The unique design of the new four-storey building features a hybrid mass-timber and steel structural system with cross-laminated timber floor plates, stairwells, and elevator cores. Fast + Epp included View Smart Windows to improve the building’s energy-efficiency, maximize usable floor space, and enhance the productivity and wellbeing of Fast + Epp employees.

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust their tint in response to outdoor conditions, providing continuous access to natural light and views of the outdoors while controlling heat and glare. The windows have been proven to reduce building energy consumption from HVAC and lighting by as much as 20%, while delivering significant health and wellness benefits to building occupants. A recent study found that people working behind View Smart Windows slept an average of 37 minutes longer per night, experienced half as many headaches and were far more productive than those working behind regular windows with blinds.

“As an engineering firm, our mission is to develop structures that preserve sustainability while boosting occupant wellbeing,” said Paul Fast, Founder and Partner, Fast + Epp. “We employed the same approach when planning our new headquarters, and the combination of View Smart Windows with the building’s mass-timber design foundation creates a state-of-the-art space for our employees in line with our legacy of delivering architectural excellence.”

“Human health, sustainability and the built environment are strongly linked,” said Guthrie Cox, View Inc.’s President, Canada. “Our technology exists to turn this connection into a positive one and it’s gratifying to see forward-looking organizations like Fast + Epp putting their employees and the planet first by including View Smart Windows in their new office designs.”

Fast + Epp worked closely in partnership with design architects F2A, interior designers HCMA, contractor Companion Construction, and mass timber installers Seagate Structures for the construction of their new headquarters.

About View
View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light, while improving thermal comfort. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 75 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About Fast + Epp
Fast + Epp is an internationally recognized structural engineering firm with offices in Vancouver, Seattle, New York, Calgary, Edmonton and Darmstadt. The company is recognised for its ability to challenge convention and explore new ideas and design approaches for all building types and materials, including timber, precast concrete, cast-in-place concrete and steel. Having completed over 10 million square feet of hybrid and mass timber buildings around the world over three decades, Fast + Epp have earned a reputation as a global leader in hybrid and timber design. For more information about Fast + Epp’s home office, visit www.fastepp.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Samuel Meehan
View, Inc.
[email protected]
408-493-1358

For Media:
Tom Nolan
Great Ink Communications
[email protected]
908-392-0333

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab60c8a1-5b40-4f31-8554-12b2f629ec2a

ti?nf=ODMyMjc3NCM0Mzk2NDYxIzIyMDcwMjE=
View-Inc-.png
