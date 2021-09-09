JOYY Inc. Announces New Share Repurchase Plan

SINGAPORE, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. ( YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares over the next 12 months. The share repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. JOYY’s board of directors will review the share repurchase plan periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund repurchases made under this plan from its existing funds.



About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global social media company that enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media. On a mission to connect people and enrich their lives through video, JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for casual games, and instant messaging product and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

