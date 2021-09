VEON Ltd - Dealing in Securities

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

Name : Kaan Terzioglu

Position : Group CEO

Date of transaction : 8 September 2021

Number of securities purchased : 100,000

Securities type: ADR

Market: NASDAQ

Market price : USD 2.15

Total value of transaction : USD 215,000

Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 700,000.

