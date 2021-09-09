Logo
DFIN Partners with Diligent on New Pre-IPO Solution, Helping Companies Establish Modern Governance, Audit and Compliance Practices Ahead of Public Offerings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

New partnership equips companies with SOX compliance, board management and financial reporting technology tools to successfully go public

PR Newswire

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company today announced a strategic partnership with Diligent Corporation, the global leader in SaaS governance, to equip organizations with the financial and governance tools that help them scale with confidence, from the early stages of business through to a traditional IPO or SPAC.

Donnelley_Financial_Solutions_Logo.jpg

The partnership provides organizations with a powerful end-to-end solution that addresses many of the regulatory and governance challenges companies face on the road to an IPO: establishing a board structure, financial reporting, D&O and SEC filing, and ensuring SOX compliance. With DFIN bringing its world-class financial reporting and SEC filing capabilities and Diligent bringing its expertise in governance and board leadership, this solution will help companies get ready for the realities of being listed on the public market and address the complexities of a public offering.

"DFIN's IPO leadership is founded not just on experience and service, but, on technology. Combined with our expertise, together we will better align companies' governance and financial practices with investor expectations," said Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent. "We are seeing unprecedented momentum in the market from companies looking to prepare for an IPO, seeking solutions that help them get board ready, prepare for SOX compliance and ensure disclosure readiness. Partnering with DFIN and leveraging their financial and regulatory expertise will help our clients develop the systems they'll need for the future, while ensuring that compliance requirements are met."

"Working with Diligent to deliver a purpose-built, cost-effective solution that focuses on mitigating compliance risks before IPO, enables us to provide greater value for our clients," said Craig Clay, president of Global Capital Markets at DFIN. "Our common focus around the importance of prioritizing compliance through best of breed technology, especially on the path to IPO, strengthens our combined solution and empowers our clients to scale with confidence. Together, we will continue to work to help leaders and executives establish good governance practices from the seed stage through exit and beyond."

Learn more about the partnership by registering for DFIN and Diligent's upcoming webinar, "The IPO Journey: Good Governance Today, IPO Tomorrow." The webinar will take place on October 7 at 12 pm EDT.

About Diligent Corporation
Diligent is a leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) SaaS company, serving more than one million users from over 25,000 organizations around the globe. Our modern GRC platform ensures boards, executives and other leaders have a holistic, integrated view of audit, risk, information security, ethics, and compliance across the organization. Diligent brings technology, insights, and confidence to leaders so they can build more effective, equitable and successful organizations.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)
DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=CG00559&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dfin-partners-with-diligent-on-new-pre-ipo-solution-helping-companies-establish-modern-governance-audit-and-compliance-practices-ahead-of-public-offerings-301372151.html

SOURCE Donnelley Financial Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG00559&Transmission_Id=202109090700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG00559&DateId=20210909
