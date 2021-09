Ginkgo Bioworks' Ferment Consortium Launches Ayana Bio to Produce Plant and Fungal Bioactives for Herbal Medicines and Nutraceuticals

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks ("Ginkgo"), which is building the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the launch of Ayana Bio to enable a healthier future by harnessing bioactive compounds for use as complementary medicine to support human health and wellness. Ginkgo, which recently announced a business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG), has successfully launched several new companies across a variety of end-markets, bringing together funding from strategic and financial investors. The Ferment Consortium, a company creation studio that works with Viking Global Investors and Cascade Investment, both of whom are providing capital to Ayana, was created to help ideate and launch new companies that use cell programming to support human and environmental health and well-being.

"We've seen that when companies launch off of the Ginkgo platform, they can spend more time developing their products and less time building the cell programming infrastructure they need to get started," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks. "Synthetic biology has incredible potential to support human and environmental health, and we're proud to enable innovators like Ayana Bio to launch and thrive."

Consumers around the globe have been looking for health products that are complementary to conventional medicine to address issues ranging from overall immune and metabolic support, healthy aging and more. Many such bioactive products come from a range of natural sources such as medicinal plants and fungi. Unsustainable harvesting, variability in source organisms, and the methods of preparation all contribute to uncertainty around these important molecules and limit the potential for widespread adoption. Ginkgo's cell programming platform will support Ayana's mission to bring to market high purity, clean and reliable medicinal bioactives in convenient forms. Ayana is excited to start collaborating with global industry leaders in consumer packaged goods brands, supplements, specialized nutrition, OTC, and traditional medicines to bring to market standardized bioactives that provide consumers with confidence in quality and reliability. This capability positions Ayana within both the nutraceuticals and traditional medicines markets, which combined represent over $400 billion.

"Cultured products grown via fermentation of plant or microbial cells enable more resiliency, consistency, and quality of important ingredients in a range of markets," said Jason Kakoyiannis, Head of the Ferment Consortium. "The Ayana team plans to bring this revolutionary technology to a range of notable bioactives and unlock opportunities with new products in markets that range from nutrition to herbal medicines."

"Content standardization and reliability are some of the biggest challenges facing the agriculture-based natural product industry today," said Effendi Leonard, Chief Technology Officer of Ayana Bio. "Biotechnology is now ready to be deployed by Ayana as a solution to deliver standardized and safe bioactive ingredients that are also made sustainably. It's incredibly empowering to know that we have a technology platform to bring out nature's best potential to help people stay healthy, and contribute to preserving the resources from which these amazing bioactives have been derived."

Ayana Bio is launching with $30 million in Series A funding provided by Viking Global Investors and Cascade Investment. Ayana joins other Ginkgo Bioworks Platform Ventures such as Joyn Bio, Motif FoodWorks, Allonnia, and Verb Biotics. Motif FoodWorks recently raised a $226 million Series B round led by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan and BlackRock.

About Ayana Bio

Ayana Bio is harnessing nature's bioactives for use as complementary medicine to support human health and wellness. Ayana collaborates with global industry leaders in consumer packaged goods brands, supplements, specialized nutrition, OTC, and herbal medicines to bring to market standardized bioactives that provide consumers with confidence in quality and reliability. Please visit www.ayanabio.com for more information.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. In May 2021, Ginkgo announced a business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG), which, if completed, will result in Ginkgo, through a parent entity, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., becoming a public company. The extraordinary general meeting of Soaring Eagle's shareholders in connection with the transaction has been scheduled for September 14, 2021 and the transaction is expected to close shortly thereafter, subject to customary closing conditions. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

