Innoviz Technologies Sets September 2021 Conference Schedule and Corporate Open House for October 6th

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies, a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced its financial conference schedule for September 2021 and open house on October 6th, 2021 at its corporate headquarters in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel.

Cowen Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference

Fireside Chat Presentation on Friday, September 10 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: Link

Citi Small/Mid-Cap & Growth Conference

One-on-one meetings on Friday, September 17

Evercore ISI AutoTech & AI Forum

Fireside Chat Presentation on Wednesday, September 22 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: Link

Jefferies Israel Innovation Summit

Fireside Chat Presentation on Thursday, September 30 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: Link

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or Innoviz's investor relations team at [email protected].

Corporate Open House

Innoviz will host an open house for investors at its corporate headquarters in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 9:00am to 12:00pm Israel time. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet management, demo Innoviz's state-of-the-art LiDAR technology, tour the company's innovation garage and participate in a demo ride. To attend the in-person event, please RSVP by emailing Maya Lustig at [email protected].

About Innoviz Technologies



Innoviz is a leading provider of technology that will put autonomous vehicles on roads. Innoviz's LiDAR technology can "see" better than a human driver and meets the automotive industry's strict expectations for performance, safety and price. Selected by BMW for its fully autonomous car program, Innoviz's technology will be deployed in BMW's consumer vehicles. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

Join the discussion: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter

Innoviz Technologies

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Maya Lustig Gateway Investor Relations

Innoviz Technologies Cody Slach or Matt Glover

+972 54 677 8100 (949) 574-3860

[email protected] [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates and Innoviz's projected revenue and other future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 21, 2021 and other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innoviz-technologies-sets-september-2021-conference-schedule-and-corporate-open-house-for-october-6th-301372179.html

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies