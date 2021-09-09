Toyota Corolla Cross: All-New Body Style Adds Utility, Fun

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the sale of the record-setting 50-millionth Corolla, the best-selling car of all time welcomes a versatile new family member with the introduction of the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross. Value-priced and packed with features not typically found in a small crossover, Corolla Cross hits the sweet spot with the engaging driving experience of a small car and the functionality of a larger crossover. The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, based on the ever-popular Corolla sedan, is coming to dealerships this October with a starting MSRP of $22,195 for the front-wheel drive base grade. And a bump up to all-wheel drive will be available for an extra $1,300.

The all-new 2022 Corolla Cross will be assembled in the U.S. at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama – a brand new facility that will have the capacity to produce up to 150,000 Corolla Cross vehicles per year.

"For over 50 years, Corolla has been synonymous with dependability, fuel efficiency, safety and value," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. "With the all-new Corolla Cross, we are building upon that foundation and offering even more versatility and creature comforts to make everything from a daily commute to a weekend escape more memorable."

Available in front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD), the compact SUV maximizes the inherent potential of the high-strength TNGA-C platform and a 169-horsepower 2.0-liter Dynamic Force Engine. This enables the Corolla Cross to achieve high-quality performance, a comfortable ride and outstanding spaciousness. What's more, the surprising cargo capacity gives it the versatility to accommodate life's adventures.

Well Appointed, Yet Powerful

Offered in three grades – L, LE and XLE – the versatile design of the Corolla Cross is spacious, modern, powerful and high quality. From an engineering perspective, it offers an approachable exterior as well as a higher line-of-sight thanks to the revised TNGA-C platform. Key design cues include a distinctive black grille flanked by LED lighting with black body accents – giving the entry SUV a confident appearance. And from the rear, the stylish design elements continue, with an integrated rear spoiler and LED lighting. Wheel options range from 17-inch steel on L to 18-inch alloy on XLE.

For exterior color options, the 2022 Corolla Cross is offered in:

Wind Chill Pearl ( $425 extra-color cost)

extra-color cost) Celestite

Sonic Silver

Jet Black

Barcelona Red Metallic

Cypress

Blue Crush Metallic

Inside, Corolla Cross' spacious interior offers many of the same desirable features as its sedan and hatchback siblings. The all-new model can be outfitted with a power moonroof, as well as either single- or dual-zone automatic climate control, with all grades featuring standard heating and air conditioning vents for rear seat passengers.

For interior color options, the 2022 Corolla Cross is offered in:

L: Fabric-trimmed seats in Light Gray

LE: Fabric-trimmed seats in Light Gray or Black

XLE: SofTex®-trimmed seats in Macadamia/Mocha or Black

A 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar and heated front seats, standard on XLE, put the driver in a comfortable and commanding position.

In back, storage space can be maxed out thanks to the 60/40-split folding rear seats that come standard on all grades, while XLE models also include a center armrest with two additional cupholders. To make access to the roomy cargo area even more convenient, the Corolla Cross has an available power liftgate with height adjustability.

Available accessories, including a roof rack with crossbars, an activity mount for carrying items such as bicycles, a tow hitch and all-weather floormats keep you equipped for any adventure.

Small But Mighty

The Corolla Cross is equipped with the mighty Dynamic Force four cylinder, 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve with Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) engine. That means a punchy 169 horsepower engine paired with CVT with a physical first gear provides a truly engaging driving experience, all while delivering exceptional efficiency.

Corolla Cross' suspension also plays a role here, as it's fully independent for all-wheel-drive models, while front-wheel-drive vehicles feature a brand-new torsion beam system in the rear.

Additionally, every Corolla Cross is capable of towing up to 1,500 lbs. (enough to pull a trailer with a personal watercraft for a day of fun on the lake).

For those who choose AWD, Toyota's clever Dynamic Torque Control system directs up to 50% of power to the rear wheels when it's needed – and disengages completely when it's not. This feature helps Corolla Cross maintain great fuel economy – another strong suit for this powertrain – with an estimated 32 combined MPG for the FWD model and an estimated 30 combined MPG for the AWD model.

Connectivity for the Long Drive

However, passengers choose to listen to music or connect with their worlds, the 2022 Corolla Cross is ready with the latest multimedia systems. A 7-inch multimedia touchscreen comes on the L grade, while LE and XLE feature an 8-inch touchscreen.

The vast range of in-car entertainment and connected functionalities, including standard compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, will be sure to keep passengers engaged. Mobile devices will stay topped off through wireless charging (standard on LE and XLE), or through the conveniently located USB media port. LE and XLE grades offer two USB charging ports for rear seat passengers, welcoming all devices along for the drive!

The available Audio Plus multimedia with Remote Connect and a nine-speaker JBL® sound system is the perfect complement to a road trip playlist. And when it's time to turn on the tunes, Amazon Alexa connectivity keeps Amazon's digital assistant just a question away. Other connected features include a standard three-month SiriusXM Platinum subscription to more than 300 channels accessible throughout the country.

XLE owners can get key info at a glance, courtesy of an available 7-inch Multi-Information Display with various vehicle and systems info to choose from.

Exceptional Toyota Value, Naturally

Toyota's typical outstanding value is clearly evident throughout the lineup, from the entry-level Corolla Cross L grade all the way up to the top-of-the-line XLE grade. All trims are offered in both FWD and AWD.

Standard features include the following.

L Grade:

7" Multimedia Display

4.2" MID

Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and Amazon Alexa

SiriusXM® trial

Rear HVAC Vents

TSS 2.0

Remote Keyless Entry

Two USB ports

LED headlights and taillights

17" Steel wheels with silver wheel covers

LE Grade – L features plus:

8" Multimedia display

Qi-wireless charging

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

17" alloy wheels

Roof rails

Smart Key with Push Button Start

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Auto climate control

Three USB ports

Color-keyed heated power outside mirrors with turn signals

XLE Grade – LE features plus:

18" alloy wheels

7" MID

SofTex®-trimmed seats

10-way power driver seat with lumbar

Heated front seats

LED DRLs and fog lights

Rear Cross-Traffic Brake

Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking

Dual zone climate control

Rear folding armrest with two cup holders

Leather shift knob

Tonneau cover

Options:

LE : Audio Plus with JBL® 9-speaker system Moonroof package Moonroof Tonneau cover

XLE: Audio Plus with JBL® 9-speaker system Convenience Package Moonroof Power rear liftgate Adaptive Front Lighting System with auto-leveling



Safety

True to Toyota form, modern safety is key for Corolla Cross. That's why all grades come standard with both the Toyota Safety Sense suite of advanced active safety systems, as well as Toyota's signature STAR Safety System. Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert come standard on LE and XLE, while Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking is standard on XLE. All grades come standard with nine airbags throughout the cabin to help protect occupants.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 is a comprehensive active safety system that includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection (PCS with PD)

Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Road Sign Assist (RSA)

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Automatic High Beams (AHB)

The Toyota STAR Safety System includes:

Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control (Enhanced VSC)

Traction Control (TRAC)

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)

Brake Assist (BA)

Smart Stop Technology (SST)

2022 Corolla Cross Pricing*

Grade FWD MSRP MY22 AWD MSRP MY22 Corolla Cross L $22,195 $23,495 Corolla Cross LE $24,545 $25,845 Corolla Cross XLE $26,325 $27,625

*MSRP does not include delivery, processing and handling (DPH) of $1,215.

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation.

The 2022 Corolla Cross also comes standard with ToyotaCare, a complimentary plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and two years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota ( NYSE:TM, Financial) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts

Nicky Hamila

469-292-3596

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-corolla-cross-all-new-body-style-adds-utility-fun-301372175.html

SOURCE Toyota