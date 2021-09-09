Logo
Alkermes Announces Launch of 4th Annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- Competitive Grant Program to Offer Individual Grants of Up to $100,000 per Project --

-- Application Period to Run From Sept. 13, 2021 Through Nov. 12, 2021 --

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that it will begin accepting applications for its annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® program on Sept. 13, 2021. This competitive grant program is designed to support the next generation of researchers working on the front lines to advance understanding and awareness of disease states in the field of neuroscience. In its fourth year, the program will offer grants to early-career investigators who have demonstrated a commitment to helping people living with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, alcohol use disorder (AUD) or opioid use disorder (OUD). The application period will run through Nov. 12, 2021.

"As a leader in developing treatments for serious mental illness and addiction, Alkermes is committed to supporting and advancing research that has the potential to drive meaningful change for people living with these complex diseases," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, Research & Development at Alkermes. "Now in its fourth year, the Pathways program has a track record of assisting early-career investigators working on important research projects across a variety of topics who share our commitment to these patient communities."

The 4th annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program will offer grants in amounts of up to $100,000 per project. To qualify, early-career investigators must be M.D.s, Ph.D.s, or equivalent, who are within five years of their initial academic appointment or are current post-doctoral fellows, and who are affiliated with a medical or research institution within the United States. Applicants will be evaluated by an independent review committee comprised of specialists in psychiatry, neurobiology, pharmacology, and behavioral science from academic research centers.

The Pathways program began in 2018 and has since provided funding to 16 researchers across the United States. Award recipients have undertaken important, mentor-supported research to help advance the field of neuroscience. For more information on the Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program, including full eligibility criteria and how to apply for the 4th annual edition of the program, visit www.PathwaysResearchAwards.com.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® is a registered service mark of Alkermes, Inc. The Alkermes Pathways Research Awards logo is a service mark of Alkermes, Inc.

Alkermes Contacts:
For Investors: Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377
For Media: Gretchen Murphy, +1 781 609 6419

Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE00173&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-announces-launch-of-4th-annual-alkermes-pathways-research-awards-program-301372010.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc

