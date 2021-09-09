Logo
Marlene Carl Joins Tucows' Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021

Investment management leader with expertise in digital infrastructure joins board to support Tucows' growing internet services portfolio

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), a global company dedicated to making the internet better, announced that Marlene Carl, director of investment management at MEDIQON Group AG, has been elected to its board of directors.

Marlene is a proven global leader in investment management, with a niche expertise in digital infrastructure financing for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) projects.

"Marlene has a thorough understanding of the work we do and how we plan to expand our services and footprint in the coming years. Her experience with digital infrastructure financing and her deep understanding of existing FTTH markets will be a great asset to our team," said Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows. "We're thrilled to have her join our board as we continue to expand our global offerings."

At MEDIQON Group AG, a German publicly traded company focused on entrepreneurial and long-term investments, Marlene is responsible for an expansive portfolio of small and mid-sized companies from a variety of sectors. Prior to joining MEDIQON in 2020, Marlene worked for eight years on financing digital infrastructure in Europe, specifically supporting rural fiber-to-the-home roll-outs and data center development for banks, including Berenberg and NIBC Bank based in Hamburg, London and Frankfurt.

Marlene holds a Master of Science from the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management with a focus in capital markets.

Tucows also announced today that Rawleigh H. Ralls will be stepping down from its board of directors. Rawleigh has served on Tucows' board of directors since May 2009 and, after 11 years of support, will be retiring.

"We appreciate all of Rawleigh's help and efforts over the years," added Noss. "He was a critical member of our board and we would not be where we are today without him."

Changes to Tucows' board of directors were effective as of September 7, 2021.

To learn more about Tucows, its global operations, or investor news, please visit tucows.com.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names, and other internet services. Ting Internet delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning, and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS, Enom, and Ascio combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website: https://tucows.com.

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

favicon.png?sn=TO00098&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marlene-carl-joins-tucows-board-of-directors-301371922.html

SOURCE Tucows Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO00098&Transmission_Id=202109090600PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO00098&DateId=20210909
