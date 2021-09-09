Logo
Canaan Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 15, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The Company's management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:
Registration Link:

Canaan Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6764915

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Investors may submit questions to the Company via [email protected] up to 24 hours before the start of the conference call. The Company's management team will answer a selection of the submitted questions during the Q&A session of the conference call.

Additionally, a replay of the conference call will be accessible through September 22, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

International:
United States:
Hong Kong, China:
Replay PIN:

+61-2-8199-0299
+1-646-254-3697
+852-3051-2780
6764915

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.canaan-creative.com.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. The Company's vision is "super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do." Canaan has a rich experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, it released and mass produced its first ASIC Bitcoin mining machine. In 2018, Canaan released the world's first 7nm ASIC chip, providing energy efficient computing equipment to the cryptocurrency mining industry. In the same year, Canaan released the world's first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip, further harnessing the potential of ASIC technology in the field of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Investor Relations Contact
Canaan Inc.
Mr. Shaoke Li
Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Tel: +1 (347) 396-3281
Email: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canaan-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-september-15-2021-301372158.html

SOURCE Canaan Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN00806&Transmission_Id=202109090700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN00806&DateId=20210909
