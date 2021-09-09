Shutterstock Launches FLEX Premium, Offering Greater Creative Flexibility To Small- And Medium-Sized Businesses

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the launch of FLEX Premium, a new product driving flexibility, creativity, and diversified asset access for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). FLEX Premium builds on the success of Shutterstock FLEX announced in April 2021. Shutterstock launched FLEX, an all-inclusive, royalty-free plan to revolutionize the way businesses create content for one monthly plan, at one flat fee. Shutterstock FLEX Premium's offering not only offers unrestricted access across multiple assets to over 380 million visuals, tracks, and footage, but even expands to Shutterstock's impressive Editorial collection.

Shutterstock FLEX Premium takes customers to the next level -- removing monthly download restrictions and user limitations, as well as providing access to Shutterstock's extended license coverage. With Premium, creators can also access a set amount of test downloads (unwatermarked comps) so you can mock-up your creative before licensing it and showcasing it to the world.

"Creatives at small- and medium-sized organizations are often tasked with developing compelling content that connects with audiences for a number of departments," said Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer at Shutterstock. "Shutterstock FLEX Premium is designed to meet their dynamic and ever-changing needs through customizable solutions to enable seamless flexibility and multi-asset consumption. This is part of a broader commitment at Shutterstock to continually develop new and innovative products that make life simpler for clients in an increasingly complex and digital world."

