Janus Henderson Launches Five Actively Managed Sustainable Exchange Traded Funds

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) today announced the launch of five actively managed sustainable exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for investors in the U.S.

Janus Henderson’s Sustainable ETF Solutions include three equity and two fixed income ETFs, including:

U.S. Sustainable Equity ETF (SSPX),

International Sustainable Equity ETF (SXUS),

Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (JZRO),

Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (SCRD), and

Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF(JIB).

Actively managed by four established teams across three continents, the new ETFs draw on the firm’s 30-year heritage of sustainable investing and commitment to providing differentiated ETF solutions. This launch is a part of Janus Henderson’s significant efforts over the last two years to more centrally engage in a wide range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) related efforts within the firm’s investment teams and client-facing professionals, as well as from a corporate perspective, and to grow its offering of actively managed ETFs.

The Portfolio Managers for the funds include Hamish Chamberlayne, CFA; Aaron Scully, CFA; Daniel Sullivan; Darko Kuzmanovic; Tal Lomnitzer, CFA; Tim Gerrard; Michael Keough; Brad Smith; Greg Wilensky, CFA; and Nick Childs, CFA.

“The launch of this comprehensive suite of sustainable ETFs is designed to showcase Janus Henderson’s intention to help investors embrace sustainability in an authentic way, without sacrificing a commitment to robust investment results. These ETFs also represent the intersection of two very significant growth opportunities for Janus Henderson, our ETF franchise, and the surge in client demand for robust ESG solutions,” said Nick Cherney, Head of Exchange Traded Products of Janus Henderson.

Investors are increasingly considering how their route to achieving financial goals impacts the world around them. Janus Henderson’s Sustainable ETF Solutions seek to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns by identifying companies supportive of positive ESG change.

“To us, sustainability is a logical and critical component of a robust investment process. And it is our belief that addressing complex and nuanced factors such as climate change and social issues in a meaningful way requires an active and engaged investment approach. It is through detailed analysis and regular interaction with companies that we believe true progress and sound investment decisions can be made,” said Paul LaCoursiere, Global Head of ESG Investments.

Janus Henderson’s pioneering Global Sustainable Equities franchise has an extensive track record in sustainable investing with its first product launch in 1991, and the firm was a founding signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment in 2006. With this launch, the firm is building on that commitment by expanding a global ESG framework, which supports the investment teams behind these ETFs.

Notes to editors

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 30 June 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$428 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information, please call Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434 or download the file from janushenderson.com/info. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

Equity and fixed income securities are subject to various risks including, but not limited to, market risk, credit risk and interest rate risk.

Foreign securities are subject to additional risks including currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility, lower liquidity and differing financial and information reporting standards, all of which are magnified in emerging markets.

Securitized products, such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities, are more sensitive to interest rate changes, have extension and prepayment risk, and are subject to more credit, valuation and liquidity risk than other fixed-income securities.

Natural resources industries can be significantly affected by changes in natural resource supply and demand, energy and commodity prices, political and economic developments, environmental incidents, energy conservation and exploration projects.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) or sustainable investing considers factors beyond traditional financial analysis. This may limit available investments and cause performance and exposures to differ from, and potentially be more concentrated in certain areas than, the broader market.

Actively managed portfolios may fail to produce the intended results. No investment strategy can ensure a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Not all products or services are available in all jurisdictions.

Janus Capital Management LLC is the investment adviser and ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the distributor. ALPS is not affiliated with Janus Henderson or any of its subsidiaries.

Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005174/en/