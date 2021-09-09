Vera Therapeutics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on IgA Nephropathy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vera Therapeutics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on IgA Nephropathy

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. ( VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for immunological diseases that improve patients’ lives, announced today that it is scheduled to host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on IgA Nephropathy (IgAN or Berger’s Disease) at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, September 20, 2021.

The event will feature presentations by KOLs Richard Lafayette M.D., Stanford University Medical Center, and Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., FRCP, University of Leicester. Dr. Lafayette will discuss the rationale for targeting B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) in IgAN. Dr. Barratt will discuss data from trials targeting BLyS and APRIL in IgAN patients, including the Phase 2a JANUS study of atacicept, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of atacicept in IgAN. Both KOLs will discuss the potential for Vera’s atacicept as a treatment option. Atacicept is a recombinant fusion protein that acts as a dual inhibitor of cytokines BLyS and APRIL, which targets B cells and plasma cells, as well as reduces disease-causing autoantibodies.

Dr. Lafayette and Dr. Barratt will be available to answer questions following their formal presentations.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

KOL Biographies
Richard Lafayette, M.D., is a professor of Medicine (Nephrology) at the Stanford University Medical Center. Dr. Lafayette completed his medical education at New York Medical College and went on to complete his residency at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, and his fellowship at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology.

Dr. Lafayette served as the Associate Chair of the Stanford University Department of Medicine from 2002 to 2007, the Clinical Chief of Nephrology at Stanford University from 1999 to 2012, and currently serves as the Director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center since 2010. He was honored in America’s Top Doctors, Best Doctors from 2004 to 2018, and received America’s Top Doctors Award, Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. from 2014 to 2022. Dr. Lafayette has been part of the following boards and professional organizations: Editorial Board, Kidney News, American Society of Nephrology (ASN) (2010 to 2021); Member, Glomerular Disease Advisory Committee, American Society of Nephrology (2013 to 2017); and, Member (ex-officio), Communications Committee, American Society of Nephrology (2015 to Present).

Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., FRCP, leads the Renal Research Group within the College of Life Sciences, University of Leicester. Dr. Barratt’s research is focused on a bench to bedside approach to improving our understanding of the pathogenesis of IgAN, a common global cause of kidney failure. He is the IgAN Rare Disease Group lead for the United Kingdom National Registry of Rare Kidney Diseases (RaDaR), and a member of the steering committee for the International IgAN Network. He works closely with pharmaceutical companies interested in new treatments for IgAN, is chief investigator for a number of international randomized controlled Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in IgAN, and was a member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and ASN Kidney Health Initiative: Identifying Surrogate Endpoints for Clinical Trials in IgAN Workgroup.

About Atacicept
Atacicept is a novel, disease-modifying fully humanized fusion protein that is a dual inhibitor of the cytokines B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL). These cytokines are members of the tumor necrosis factor family that promote B-cell survival and autoantibody production associated with immunologic diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease, and systemic lupus erythematosus. Vera believes that atacicept has the potential to be the best-in-class and the leading B cell-targeted therapy for IgAN. Atacicept has been well tolerated and has been used in clinical trials of more than 1,500 patients to date. In a clinical trial of IgAN patients, data show atacicept is the first known molecule to substantially reduce galactose-deficient immunoglobulin A (Gd-IgA1).

About Vera
Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for immunological diseases that improve patients’ lives. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful, including lupus nephritis, a severe renal manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

Forward-looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the potential of atacicept. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans,” “will”, “anticipates,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Vera’s business in general, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks described in Vera’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Contacts
Investor Contact:
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Greig Communications, Inc.
Kathy Vincent
(310) 403-8951
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyMjU2MCM0Mzk1NjI5IzIyMDc0Njk=
Vera-Therapeutics.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment