CurrencyWorks Announces Anthony Hopkins Feature Film NFT Auction in Conjunction with Trailer Premiere

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce the trailer release for Anthony Hopkins’ upcoming thriller ZERO CONTACT. ZERO CONTACT is to be exclusively premiered on VUELE ( www.vuele.io ), CurrencyWorks’ NFT platform for feature films.



VUELE is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment. It is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs.

NFTs are continuing to see a surge in popularity. According to DappRadar , NFT marketplaces reported a 640% increase in trading volume in recent weeks with all-time volume around $2.7 billion.

The release of the ZERO CONTACT trailer marks the countdown to the first two NFT pack drops for the feature-length film. On September 24, 2021, bidding will take place on OpenSea for:

The one-of-a-kind ZERO CONTACT Platinum Edition NFT pack (available for 72 hours)

The 10 ZERO CONTACT Elite Edition NFT packs (available for 48 hours)

Each pack will include the film that the purchaser can watch on the VUELE™ platform as well as highly sought-after content such as behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen footage.

To accompany the trailer’s release, VUELE has launched a Golden Ticket sweepstakes, which includes a variety of digital assets developed by CurrencyWorks. The VUELE™ Golden Ticket is the official access pass to the first four “wide release” film NFTs that will be available on the platform.

100 tickets are being randomly distributed to VUELE™ members each week throughout September. Members will be able to increase their chances of receiving a Golden Ticket for each successful referral made using the unique auto-generated URL they will obtain after providing their entry details.

Ticketholders will receive access to their new VUELE™ digital wallet, which will automatically store each Golden Ticket asset. The first two prizes will be:

A short Golden Ticket video

Access to ZERO CONTACT on October 4, 2021

To participate in the Golden Ticket sweepstakes, sign up here and join VUELE’s discord .

“CurrencyWorks is beyond thrilled to have developed the NFT viewing platform for the film industry,” said Cameron Chell, co-head of VUELE and Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “The ZERO CONTACT NFTs we have created for the VUELE platform will set a new standard for how fans and collectors will consume high-profile movies.”

“Our platform is designed to offer something to high-end collectors as well as the everyday film fan,” said Rick Dugdale, co-head of VUELE and President and CEO of Enderby Entertainment. “The ZERO CONTACT Golden Ticket offers fans an opportunity to explore this NFT world and start building their digital wallet to get comfortable watching and owning movies on this new platform. As the NFT market is driven by scarcity, we are offering a 1 of 1 NFT for the film. There will only ever be one minted of its kind.”

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

[email protected]

About Enderby Entertainment

Founded in 2006 by partners Rick Dugdale and Daniel Petrie, Jr., Enderby Entertainment is a global entertainment production, visual effects, and post-production company based in Beverly Hills, California, with Canadian operations in Kelowna, British Columbia.

In 15 years, the company has produced 18 feature films. Enderby Entertainment is built on innovation, integrity, and the refined philosophy that passion and cutting-edge methodology to create compelling, story-driven projects efficiently with no compromise in quality.

For more, visit www.enderbyentertainment.com .

Media Contact:

Enderby Entertainment

Staci Griesbach

[email protected]

About VUELE

VUELE [pronounced View-lee] is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. Users will be able to become owners of exclusive, limited edition film, and collector NFT content which they can watch, collect, sell, and trade on the vuele.io platform.

VUELE provides movie fans and collectors alike with the ultimate consumer-focused digital collection and viewing platform. Visit: www.vuele.io .

The VUELE ( vuele.io ) platform is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment. Full details of the joint venture are contained in the Form 8-K filed by CurrencyWorks on July 7, 2021 at www.sec.gov .