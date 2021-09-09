Logo
Thryv Named Easiest to Use Small Business Software in G2 Fall Report

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dallas, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc. (

THRY, Financial), the provider of Thryv® software and Hub by Thryv™, the end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small businesses and emerging franchises, has once again received multiple awards in the G2 Fall Report.

G2, an online marketplace where software shoppers can discover and review technology, has ranked Thryv a Leader for Small Businesses for two years straight (eight consecutive quarterly reports). G2’s awards are determined by detailed reviews written by verified software users.

In addition to being named a G2 Leader for Small Businesses and Overall, G2 Fall Report 2021 Leadership Awards for Thryv also include:

  • New this quarter, Thryv wins for Fastest Implementation. This means that Thryv has the shortest go-live time in its category, amongst all users.
  • For the sixth straight quarter, users say Thryv has the Easiest Set-up for Small Businesses and Overall.
  • Also, for the sixth quarter in a row, Small Business users recognized that Thryv has the Easiest Admin.
  • Making it the fifth quarter in a row, Thryv has the Highest User Adoption for Small Businesses. New this quarter, Thryv also wins for Highest User Adoption Overall.
  • Also, for the fifth straight quarter, Thryv Small Business users are Most Likely to Recommend Thryv.
  • For the fourth straight quarter, Thryv was named a Leader for Overall Best Support.

“Thryv is definitely an essential tool for any business,” said Raquel Stewart, from Paradise Roofing in Gastonia, N.C. “I can now do everything from one place. Customer files, documents, estimates, invoices and payments all together. It's great.”

New for the 2021 G2 Fall Report, Thryv moved up 9 positions into the Top 20 CRM platforms, in the CRM Implementation Index: Small Business. With easier setup, faster implementation time and higher user adoption, Thryv surpassed competitors such as Keap and Zoho CRM in this critical category.

“When Thryv users recognize that our platform is faster and easier to set up, and they recommend it to their peers, that’s when we know we’ve created successful solutions that truly help small business owners,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing.

Thryv’s end-to-end customer experience platform centralizes the tools small businesses use every day, such as estimates, invoicing, payment requests and reminders, and payment processing with ThryvPaySM, Google My Business integration, a verticalized CRM tailored to various industries, email and SMS text marketing automation, online appointment scheduling, social media and online review management and more. Hub by Thryv offers emerging franchises the ability to scale their multi-location business with a turn-key franchise business software that provides oversight of every location, all in one place.

For more information, visit Thryv.com.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

The company owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables business managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs globally that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv acquired Sensis, Australia’s leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow™, White Pages™, TrueLocal™ and Whereis™), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found™. Sensis is also Australia’s largest print directory publisher including the Yellow Pages™ and White Pages™.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

Learn more about Thryv on LinkedIn and Medium.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

214.392.9609

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

[email protected]

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

[email protected]

###

Paige Blankenship
Thryv, Inc.
2143929609
[email protected]
