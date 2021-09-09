KemPharm to Present at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

CELEBRATION, Fla., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. ( KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of KemPharm, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021. The prerecorded presentation will be available starting at 9:00 a.m., ET on September 13, 2021, and can be accessed via the conference’s virtual platform by registered conference attendees.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 13-15, 2021 Time: Presentations available starting at 9:00 a.m., ET on September 13, 2021 Registration: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT® (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT® technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, stimulant use disorder (SUD) and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). KemPharm’s lead clinical development candidate for the treatment of SUD, KP879, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphenidate (SDX). In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for AZSTARYSTM, a new once-daily treatment for ADHD in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

