Odyssey Group International to Present at the HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

IRVINE, CA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Group International, Inc. ( ODYY ) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a health related company focused on developing unique, medical products including a treatment for concussion, today announced that its management team will give a corporate presentation at the HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is taking place virtually from September 13 - 15, 2021. Details for the presentation are as follows:

HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference:

Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

Time: 7:00 am EDT

Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

Time: 7:00 am EDT

Following the conference, a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, https://odysseygi.com/ .

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. ( ODYY ) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

About PRV-002

PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of mTBI (concussion). In preclinical studies, PRV-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that PRV-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, PRV-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow.

