Worksport Leadership to provide Corporate Update at upcoming Global Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mississauga, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), today announced it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference, hosted September 13-15, 2021.

Worksport aims to continue its growth in the broad automotive markets with intelligent solar-based accessories that enhance and refine the practical capabilities of light-duty trucks. Through its subsidiary, Terravis Energy, Inc. it is collaborating with Ontario Tech University in clean energy research to ensure its green energy products meet the highest standards.

To get its messages out in efforts to help achieve these goals, management is participating in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference.

Worksport CEO Steven Rossi will provide an overview of the Company's latest business developments and technological innovations during the presentation, including how the team is in talks with a multinational OEM as well as a well-known, popular EV start-up with millions in capital to make the Company’s solar cover and COR battery systems available for their upcoming vehicles.

If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click the following link to register for the conference.

www.hcwevents.com/annualconference

The webcast link will be available to use starting at 7:00am EST on Monday, September 13. Attendees will be able to submit questions online throughout the day for the Company to answer. One may also listen to the Company’s presentation online at: https://journey.ct.events/view/37a4260e-af61-4b8c-8f8b-a4e93c3ede77 starting on September 13 at 7:00am EST which will be archived for 90 days.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and Hydrogen-based, NP (Non-Parasitic) true green energy solutions for the renewable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic) hydrogen-based technology.

Connect with Worksport:

Please follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, and Instagram, as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters at www.worksport.com. Worksport Ltd. strives to provide frequent updates of its operations to its community of investors, clients, and customers to maintain the highest level of visibility.

Linkedin

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For additional information, please contact:
Steven Obadiah
Business Development Manager
Worksport Ltd.
T: 1-(888) 506-2013
E: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

