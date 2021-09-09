Logo
Cue Biopharma to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. ( CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will take part in two fireside chats, Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference, September 14-15 and the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, September 20-23, 2021. Both conferences will be held virtually.

During the fireside chats, Cue Biopharma will provide a data update highlighting its lead clinical program, CUE-101, representative of the IL-2 based CUE-100 series for the treatment of second line and beyond patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. The discussion will also focus on the Company’s latest developments and pipeline progress.

Presentation Details:
Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: Tuesday, September 14, 3:45 – 4:15 p.m. EDT
The webcasted fireside chat will be hosted on the conference website and available only to conference participants. Please visit https://www.bairdconferences.com/conference2/Index/33 for more information.

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Date and Time: Wednesday, September 22, 1:15 - 1:55 p.m. EDT
A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference brings institutional and private equity investors together with senior management from over 100 public and privately held companies. The conference will feature companies across the following sectors: Biotechnology, Healthcare Supply Chain & Pharma Services, Healthcare Information Technology, Life Sciences & Diagnostics, Medical Technology and Facilities & Services.

About Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. hosts multiple conferences a year covering many different industries. These conferences bring together corporate leaders, financial sponsors and institutional investors to explore market and sector trends. September 20-22 will feature presentations and one-on-one meetings in a virtual format with a select group of public companies in the Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech arena. Thursday, September 23 will be the Private Company Day within the Summit and will feature a select group of emerging biotechnology and life science private companies. Investors will have the opportunity to meet virtually with management teams to discuss in detail key therapeutic programs in development and recent corporate updates.

About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company is led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information, visit https://www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Investor Contact
George B. Zavoico, Ph.D.
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Cue Biopharma, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact
Darren Opland, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
[email protected]

