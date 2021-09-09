Cue Biopharma to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. ( CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will take part in two fireside chats, Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference, September 14-15 and the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, September 20-23, 2021. Both conferences will be held virtually.



During the fireside chats, Cue Biopharma will provide a data update highlighting its lead clinical program, CUE-101, representative of the IL-2 based CUE-100 series for the treatment of second line and beyond patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. The discussion will also focus on the Company’s latest developments and pipeline progress.



Presentation Details:

Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 14, 3:45 – 4:15 p.m. EDT

The webcasted fireside chat will be hosted on the conference website and available only to conference participants. Please visit https://www.bairdconferences.com/conference2/Index/33 for more information.

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 22, 1:15 - 1:55 p.m. EDT

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.



Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company is led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information, visit https://www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

