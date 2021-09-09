Enlivex to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Nes-Ziona, Israel, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. ( ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and solid tumors, today announced that Company management will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, September 13, 2021 and can be accessed through the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/05f06487-cd1d-4dbb-8088-fb6559861045.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information visit http://www.enlivex.com .



