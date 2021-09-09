BrainsWay to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at two investment conferences during the month of September, as follows:



Event: Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Medtech Virtual Summit

Date: September 20-23, 2021

Presentation: September 22, 2021 at 3:45pm ET

Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 27-30, 2021

Presentation: September 27, 2021 at 3:20 pm ET

Management will also meet with investors throughout these events. Investors interested in meeting with the BrainsWay management team during these events should contact their respective representatives.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Contacts:

Scott Areglado

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

617-771-2287

[email protected]

Investors:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

646-597-6989

[email protected]