Amesite Inc. to Sponsor and Present at Sequire EdTech Event on September 13th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Presentation on Monday, September 13th, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET

PR Newswire

DETROIT, Sept. 9, 2021

DETROIT, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing advanced A.I. powered online learning ecosystems for business and higher education, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire EdTech Conference event on Monday, September 13th at 12:00 PM ET. Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder and CEO of Amesite Inc, will be giving the presentation.

Amesite_Logo.jpg

"I look forward to sharing our story with the investment community at the Sequire EdTech Conference," said Dr. Sastry. "Online learning has become integral, both within our education system and in the business community, and this trend shows no signs of abating. Businesses need to train people, to enable them to adapt, be more productive, and drive revenue – and Amesite, as a Microsoft Partner, is well-positioned to help."

Event: Amesite Inc. Presentation at the Sequire EdTech Conference
Date: Monday, September 13th, 2021
Time: 12:00 - 12:25 PM ET

Event: Higher Education and the Future of Work with Ann Marie Sastry, Mary Juhas (Associate VP at Ohio State University) & Barbie Brewer (Chief People Officer at ClickUp)
Date: Monday, September 13th, 2021
Time: 1:30 - 1:55 PM ET

Event: The Coming Decades of Disruptive Innovation in Education with Ann Marie Sastry & Jonathan Satchell (Chief Executive at Learning Technologies Group plc)
Date: Monday, September 13th, 2021
Time: 2:00 - 2:25 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation and discussions HERE.

Summary of Sequire EdTech Conference

The Sequire EdTech Conference is a must-see event featuring a full day of EdTech presentations from publicly-traded companies, as well as keynotes and panels with industry experts on the future of work and education.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multibillion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc.
Dave Gentry, CEO
[email protected]
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
(or) 407-491-4498

favicon.png?sn=DE99744&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amesite-inc-to-sponsor-and-present-at-sequire-edtech-event-on-september-13th-301371798.html

SOURCE Amesite

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE99744&Transmission_Id=202109090730PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE99744&DateId=20210909
