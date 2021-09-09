Enveric Biosciences Announces MagicMed Industries' Presentations at the Following Investor Conferences in September

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Enveric Biosciences Announces MagicMed Industries' Presentations at the Following Investor Conferences in September

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-first biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, MagicMed Industries' ("MagicMed") Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and Virtual Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day.

Dr. Tucker's H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference presentation will be available on-demand beginning Monday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m. ET. To attend please register here.

Dr. Tucker is also scheduled to present on Thursday, September 16th at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET at the Virtual Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day. To register for the event please use the following LINK.

On May 24, 2021, Enveric Biosciences announced the definitive agreement to acquire MagicMed Industries. Enveric and MagicMed will each hold a meeting of their respective stockholders. The Enveric annual meeting will be held virtually on September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ENVB2021.

For more information about each conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with MagicMed's management team, please contact your appropriate H.C. Wainwright or Gravitas representative directly, or KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is hosting its 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held as a virtual event from September 13-15, 2021. A record-setting number of participants are expected to view the 850+ company presentations scheduled as live feed or available as recorded for this year's edition of the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

The conference offers six sector tracks devoted to Healthcare & Biotech, Metals & Mining, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech, CleanTech, Technology, Media & Telecommunications and Shipping & Maritime.

The daily format includes corporate presentations, investor one-on-one meetings, topical presentations by keynote speakers and virtual evening events to encourage informal interaction amongst conference participants. The annual conference is a "must see" event for institutional investors of all types, private equity firms, venture capitalists, industry executives and business development executives.

About the Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day
This year's Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day will feature several leaders in the healthcare space and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

About Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences is a patient-first biotechnology company developing rigorously tested, novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients. Initial indications include radiodermatitis, a common and often severe side effect of radiation therapy, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. For more information, please visit https://www.enveric.com/.

About MagicMed
MagicMed Industries intends to partner with pharmaceutical and other companies to develop and commercialize psychedelic-derived pharmaceutical candidates. MagicMed's psychedelic derivatives library, the Psybrary™, is anticipated to be an essential building block from which industry can develop new patented products. The initial focus of the Psybrary™ is on psilocybin and DMT derivatives, and it is then expected to be expanded to other psychedelics such as MDMA, LSD, mescaline, and ibogaine. For more information, please visit https://www.magicmedindustries.com/.

Investor Contacts
Valter Pinto / Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254 / 212.896.1267
[email protected] / [email protected]

Media Contacts
Caitlin Kasunich / Raquel Cona
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1241 / 212.896.1204
[email protected] / [email protected]

MagicMed Industries Contact
Natalie Dolphin
Director of Marketing
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY00422&sd=2021-09-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enveric-biosciences-announces-magicmed-industries-presentations-at-the-following-investor-conferences-in-september-301371997.html

SOURCE Enveric Biosciences

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY00422&Transmission_Id=202109090730PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY00422&DateId=20210909
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment