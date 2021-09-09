Enveric Biosciences Announces MagicMed Industries' Presentations at the Following Investor Conferences in September

PR Newswire

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-first biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, MagicMed Industries' ("MagicMed") Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and Virtual Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day.

Dr. Tucker's H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference presentation will be available on-demand beginning Monday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m. ET. To attend please register here.

Dr. Tucker is also scheduled to present on Thursday, September 16th at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET at the Virtual Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day. To register for the event please use the following LINK.

On May 24, 2021, Enveric Biosciences announced the definitive agreement to acquire MagicMed Industries. Enveric and MagicMed will each hold a meeting of their respective stockholders. The Enveric annual meeting will be held virtually on September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ENVB2021.

About the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is hosting its 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held as a virtual event from September 13-15, 2021. A record-setting number of participants are expected to view the 850+ company presentations scheduled as live feed or available as recorded for this year's edition of the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

The conference offers six sector tracks devoted to Healthcare & Biotech, Metals & Mining, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech, CleanTech, Technology, Media & Telecommunications and Shipping & Maritime.

The daily format includes corporate presentations, investor one-on-one meetings, topical presentations by keynote speakers and virtual evening events to encourage informal interaction amongst conference participants. The annual conference is a "must see" event for institutional investors of all types, private equity firms, venture capitalists, industry executives and business development executives.

About the Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day

This year's Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day will feature several leaders in the healthcare space and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences is a patient-first biotechnology company developing rigorously tested, novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients. Initial indications include radiodermatitis, a common and often severe side effect of radiation therapy, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. For more information, please visit https://www.enveric.com/.

About MagicMed

MagicMed Industries intends to partner with pharmaceutical and other companies to develop and commercialize psychedelic-derived pharmaceutical candidates. MagicMed's psychedelic derivatives library, the Psybrary™, is anticipated to be an essential building block from which industry can develop new patented products. The initial focus of the Psybrary™ is on psilocybin and DMT derivatives, and it is then expected to be expanded to other psychedelics such as MDMA, LSD, mescaline, and ibogaine. For more information, please visit https://www.magicmedindustries.com/.

